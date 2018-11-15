You are here

Home > Startups

Blockchain-based firm MVL Foundation unveils cab booking app TADA Taxi

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 3:06 PM
UPDATED Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 4:23 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

MVL Foundation, the Singapore-based company behind blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA, on Thursday launched TADA Taxi.

The new service, which is a standalone app separate from TADA's existing TADA app, lets commuters book rides from taxi drivers who have registered with MVL. 

While the TADA Taxi app is standalone, the taxi option will also be available on the existing TADA app.

Premier is the first Singapore taxi company to have partnered MVL - though not all Premier taxi drivers are on board the MVL platform. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Business Times understands that the onus is on the taxi drivers to initiate the sign-up process, not the taxi company.

To-date, TADA Taxi has added some 2,000 taxi drivers to the existing fleet of drivers already registered on the TADA app, said MVL. Its target is to amass 5,000 taxi drivers by end-2018.

Like TADA, TADA Taxi will operate on a zero-commission model, and no levy will be imposed on the booking fee set by respective taxi companies for drivers.

TADA Taxi's launch comes almost a week after MVL received the Third-Party Taxi Booking Service Provider licence from the Land Transport Authority.

Kay Woo, chief executive officer of MVL, said: “TADA Taxi will benefit drivers who find that driving taxis may help them generate more revenue, and certain demographics of riders who ultimately prefer taxis over private-hire car options.

He added: "We also want to support existing taxi drivers by giving them a ride-hailing platform of their own in the form of the TADA Taxi application so they can reach more riders."

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_lhlandliq_1511.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

New private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September amid absence of new launches

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-054917.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Clutch of small caps plunge as much as 93% in Hong Kong

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening