Caregiving services startup Homage raises US$4.15m in Series A funding

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 10:00 AM
HOMAGE, a caregiving services marketplace, on Tuesday said it has raised US$4.15 million in Series A funding.

The round was co-led by Golden Gate Ventures and HealthXCapital (South and South-east Asia’s first healthtech venture capital fund), and participated by existing investors SeedPlus, Juha Pananaan, Lim Dershing and Huang Shao-ning.

Homage provides licensed caregiving practitioners a platform through which they can render services on an on-demand basis. 

Through a smart matching system, Homage can select the most optimal caregivers based on factors such as illness, professional experience and geography; create more robust databases of patient-generated healthcare data; and provide deeper, better insights for care operators, hospitals and medical service providers, the startup said.

Homage will use the new capital to enhance professional training and development programmes for its care professionals, build on its technology and smart matching features, and to expand beyond its Singapore headquarters to new Asian markets.

