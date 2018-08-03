CCCS's anti-competitive ruling on Grab-Uber merger fair: lawyers

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CONTRARY to Grab's view, the ruling by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) that its takeover of Uber's South-east Asian business threatens competition is fair, lawyers told The Business Times. It is CCCS's role to ensure a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg