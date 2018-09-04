You are here

Home > Startups

Dining app Chope records revenue of S$10.4m for 2017, almost doubling from 2016

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 12:37 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

Arrif Landscape.jpg
“Over 60 per cent of Chope’s clients are based outside Singapore, with Thailand and Indonesia being our largest growth markets,” said Chope’s chief executive officer Arrif Ziaudeen.
PHOTO: CHOPE

CHOPE, a platform for reservations and deals related to dining, has recorded revenue of S$10.4 million for 2017 - almost doubling from its sales of S$5.5 million in 2016.

Most of the growth came from the increasing number of reservations and deals booked by users as the platform continues to add more restaurants.

Chope has more than 3,000 restaurant clients in the eight Asian cities it operates in. In 2017, it saw more transactions than the previous five years combined, which, by analyst estimates, represent over S$110 million in value delivered to client restaurants, the firm said.

The company attributed this growth to its success in emerging South-east Asian markets. “Over 60 per cent of Chope’s clients are based outside Singapore, with Thailand and Indonesia being our largest growth markets,” said Chope’s chief executive officer Arrif Ziaudeen.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm is starting to ramp up on new product development expansions, including a recent introduction of time-based deals in Jakarta and Singapore, where guests can get 50 per cent off their bill when they dine at certain times.

Business is profitable in Singapore and the company is continuing to invest in other markets.

Chope has also appointed Jack Wang as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Mr Wang was previously CTO at Apricot Forest Ltd in Beijing, an Internet company developing mobile apps and platforms for doctors and medical professionals across China.

“Chope is a fantastic platform; I’m honoured to join during a rapid growth stage,” said Mr Wang. “Besides building up a great, fast-growth platform and enforcing systematic data organisation, we’ve also got our sights set on technologies like machine-learning artificial intelligence and blockchain.”

SPH Ventures is an investor in Chope. The parent of SPH Ventures is Singapore Press Holdings, which also owns The Business Times.

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRnetGroup, Cache Logistics Trust, China Everbright, OUELH

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening