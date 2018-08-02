You are here

Home > Startups

FundedX to refrain from operating until authorisation obtained

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 9:10 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CROWDFUNDING platform FundedHere said on Thursday night that its newly launched platform FundedX will refrain from operating until it has received the relevant authorisation, upon discovering that the business model is not licensed under FundedHere’s current licence.

On Thursday morning, FundedHere had originally clarified that FundedX is not a “private stock exchange” as it initially claimed.

FundedX, which was unveiled on Tuesday, had previously been described by FundedHere as a “new private stock exchange to facilitate the trading of shares of high-growth startups and privately held companies in South-east Asia”. In a media statement on Thursday morning, FundedHere clarified that “the platform is merely one where buyers and sellers can register their interests to buy or sell a particular company stock at the pre-determined price set by FundedX”.

However, FundedHere then retracted its clarification on Thursday night, saying that it "has discovered that it is factually incorrect to state that the business model that FundedX intends to engage in is licensed under FundedHere’s capital markets services licence".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"FundedX will be required to be an approved exchange or a recognised market operator in order to do so. FundedX will refrain from operating until it has received the relevant authorisation to do so," it added.

Startups

FundedHere issues clarification, says FundedX not a 'private stock exchange' as initially claimed

Singapore's Big Data HR startup Pulsifi snags US$1.1m through angel investors

Grab raises another US$1b to finance ride-hailing battle

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

P2B lender Validus raises over S$100m in funding for SMEs

EZ-Link promotes e-payment adoption with free auto top-up, loose-change top-up

Editor's Choice

BT_20180802_JLBANKS2_3519672.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

In reskilling financial sector, a new point of sale

BT_20180802_KRROB_3519660.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Real Estate

Robinson 77 put on the market by CLSA

BT_20180802_JQEZ2_3519684.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Technology

EZ-Link still a leading player in Singapore's e-payment drive

Most Read

1 DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates
2 Hot stock: AEM Holdings dives 25% as CGS-CIMB downgrades stock, slashes target
3 Brookvale Park en bloc bid latest to be headed to court
4 URA nod for 4,107 units at Tampines Court, Normanton Park
5 Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS flags spillover concern with US-China tensions; 18% gain in Q2 profit misses estimates

DBS.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

pm lee.jpg
Aug 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Asean must stay the course and press on with economic integration and innovation: PM Lee

Aug 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance sets Aug 24 date for vote to restructure S$100m of 4.3% notes due Aug 29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening