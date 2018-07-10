You are here

Grab launches grocery delivery service, partnerships platform

Tue, Jul 10, 2018
Grab on Tuesday unveiled two services as part of its new and more ambitious goal of becoming South-east Asia’s first “everyday superapp”.
The first service is GrabPlatform, a suite of APIs that opens the Grab app to technology partners and enables the latter to integrate their services with Grab. An API or application programming interface is a software intermediary that allows two applications to talk to each other.

GrabPlatform will give partners access to components of Grab’s technology including transport, logistics and payments, as well as its distribution network of 7.1 million drivers, delivery partners, agents and merchants.

The partners can work with Grab by providing new services to Grab’s users; integrating Grab’s suite of technology and products (such as Grab’s mobile wallet GrabPay) into their own websites or apps; or engaging Grab customers through news and content.

GrabFresh, the second service Grab announced on Tuesday, is an example of GrabPlatform in play.

It is a grocery delivery service that is powered by HappyFresh, a South-east Asian grocery delivery startup and Grab’s first partner on GrabPlatform.

GrabFresh offers Grab users over 100,000 grocery products from over 50 supermarket and grocery chains, and delivers ordered items to consumers within an hour or at a pre-arranged time.

The service will be available as a beta service in Jakarta from July, and will be available in Thailand and Malaysia by end-2018.

Grab co-founder and chief Anthony Tan said: “Combining Grab’s assets with the specialised expertise of our partners will enable both Grab and our partners to grow more efficiently and quickly to serve more South-east Asian customers daily.”

 

