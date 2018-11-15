You are here

Home > Startups
ASEAN SUMMIT 2018

GrabPay wallets to allow instant remittance overseas from early 2019

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 3:30 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

RIDING on its vision to build the “Asean e-wallet” of choice, Grab on Thursday announced a remittance offering that will allow both banked and unbanked users to remit money instantly and securely to receivers in another country using their GrabPay wallets.

The remittance product, which was unveiled at the 33rd Asean Summit, will be launched in early 2019.

As opposed to existing options in the market, receivers can access transferred funds instantaneously, said Grab, calling the offering the region's first wallet-to-wallet remittance product.

Receivers can either choose to cash out the remitted sum via the regular network of cash-out points or use it on everyday transactions via their GrabPay wallet.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Grab said that the remittance offering will also pave the way for a multi-currency Asean travel wallet. The e-wallet will “significantly reduce the payment friction for intra-Asean tourism and business travel while enhancing cross-border e-commerce opportunities”, said the firm.

“Interoperable real-time regional payment systems will expand opportunities, especially for citizens and small businesses, to access products and services across Asean. We hope to see more of such innovative digital services from the private sector,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, who witnessed the unveiling.

South-east Asia’s remittance market was estimated to be worth US$70 billion in 2017, and many of the economically-vulnerable foreign workers that comprise one of its most active user groups continue to be reliant on unlicensed agents, said Grab in a press statement.

The industry still suffers from opaque and expensive pricing structures coupled with inefficient delivery operations, which result in a sub-optimal user experience and vast sums lost and unaccounted for, added the firm.

Reuben Lai, senior managing director of Grab Financial, said: “We saw the painful process that consumers go through each time they want to send money across the borders and thought we could make a difference there. Our wallet-to-wallet remittance product will be the first to guarantee the speed, security and ease-of-use which South-east Asia’s growing middle class really needs.”

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

BT_20181115_JLIMF15_3617979.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Digital currency for the freedom to quaff a pint

2018-11-12T041019Z_1678418836_RC1E4F897C10_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIR-RESULTS.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's transformation plan bearing fruit despite fuel-related cost pressures

Most Read

1 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
2 China-backed RCEP trade deal pushed back to 2019
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_lhlandliq_1511.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore, China to collaborate on fintech, regulating derivative trades

nz-condo-151021.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore new private home sales in October dive by nearly 48% over September: URA

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-054917.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Clutch of small caps plunge as much as 93% in Hong Kong

20171218_1513600128232_382292571236899_0_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 15, 2018
Stocks

Death knell for contra trading as T+2 looms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening