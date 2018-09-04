JLL, Lendlease pick 5 startups for proptech accelerator programme

REAL estate firms JLL and Lendlease have announced the five startups selected for their proptech accelerator programme, Propell Asia.

The five selected are early-stage companies chosen based on the commercial viability and scalability of their idea, as well as each team’s strength and technical competency.

These companies offer a good mix of solutions for office and leasing, construction productivity, facilities management and Internet of things (IoT) platforms, said JLL and Lendlease in a joint press statement.

The startups are: GorillaSpace, an online marketplace for flexible and long-term workspaces; Lauretta.io, which uses artificial intelligence to automate the facilities management process; Logfront, an IoT-powered facilities management platform; Nucon, an intelligence engine tailored for the construction industry; and Talox, a leasing and asset management platform.

The teams will undergo a 10-week fast-track learning programme that will give them access to mentors who will work with them to develop relevant business skills from planning to product, and strategy to execution.

The programme will also immerse them in the various real estate industries in the region.

“The diverse real estate systems in each country are a real challenge for startups, so I’m glad that JLL and Lendlease are bringing their ecosystems together, along with committed mentors, to offer guidance and expertise,” said one of the mentors of the programme, Anthony Chow, who is the co-founder and chief executive of Igloohome.

“With Propell Asia, startups will be able to leverage these collective resources to get a leg up in the growing proptech scene in Asia.”