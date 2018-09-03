You are here

Lazada gets exec president as Alibaba tackles transition

Mon, Sep 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Co-founder Pierre Poignant has been made executive president, a new role, just five months after Lazada owner Alibaba placed Lucy Peng in the chief executive seat. Lazada's refusal to furnish any details has caused some confusion within and outside the company.
Singapore

IN A subtle leadership rejig, e-commerce firm Lazada has created a new role and made co-founder Pierre Poignant its first executive president, just five months after its owner Alibaba placed Lucy Peng in the chief executive seat.

Mr Poignant's discreet advancement has

