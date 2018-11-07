You are here

Home > Startups

MassMutual's VC arm sets up US$50m fund in Singapore

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 8:00 AM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

MASSMUTUAL Ventures (MMV), the venture capital arm of the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has established a US$50 million Singapore-based fund for investments in South-east Asia.

MMV SEA is targeting Series A and Series B round investments in digital health, fintech, insurtech and enterprise software. It will invest in 10 to 15 startups over the next three years.

MMV SEA will also work with MassMutual International – MassMutual’s international insurance holding company – to identify potential investments and opportunities for MMV’s portfolio companies.

The fund is led by two managing directors – Ryan Collins and Anvesh Ramineni.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prior to joining MMV SEA, Mr Collins was head of Asia at Manulife’s LOFT incubator, developing new business models and technologies in insurance and investment services, said MMV in a press statement.

Before LOFT, he was Asia managing director at Essentia Analytics, a data analytics software-as-a-service company. He also held a role as executive director at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo and Hong Kong, where he advised on and executed multiple capital markets transactions across Asia-Pacific.

Mr Ramineni was most recently head of the investments team at OpenSpace Ventures (formerly NSI Ventures), Singapore, where he was a founding member of the firm and led investments in 12 companies.

Prior to OpenSpace, he was a technology, media and telecom investment banker at Citigroup Global Markets in Hong Kong.

The new fund brings the four-year-old MMV’s total capital under management to US$250 million. MMV invests in seed to growth stage companies in North America, Europe and Israel, with a focus that includes fintech, insurtech, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital health and enterprise software.

Startups

foodpanda unveils new option where customers pick up their orders

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

Singapore-based digital wealth startup WeInvest expands to UAE

Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival

Working with top VC managers key to unicorn investing: report

B2B startups 'are where the opportunities lie'

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening