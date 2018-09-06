You are here

Home > Startups

Mobile rewards platform Fave raises US$20m in Series B funding

Thu, Sep 06, 2018 - 10:03 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

ONLINE-TO-OFFLINE (O2O) platform Fave has raised over US$20 million in its latest Series B funding round from strategic and existing investors including Sequoia Capital India, SIG Asia Investments and South-east Asian venture capital firm Venturra Capital.

All three were involved in its US$12 million Series A funding round back in early 2016.

Fave is the new name of Groupon Singapore, which was acquired by the Malaysia-based Fave Group last year. The group itself was founded by Joel Neoh, Groupon's former head in the Asia-Pacific.

In its Thursday statement announcing the funding round, Fave said its mobile loyalty and rewards platform will drive "over US$100 million in revenue" to offline businesses in 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"As a mobile platform, our goal is to serve 100,000 offline businesses by 2019 and we are very excited as this funding will help us get one step closer to achieve that milestone," said Mr Neoh.

Fave has helped retail businesses reach out to customers with special offers, bookings and cashback solutions. According to the company, its FavePay cashless mobile payment has proven popular with customers due to its convenience and cashback rewards.

Editor's Choice

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
3 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
4 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
5 Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Rupiah_060918_2.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks

BP_venture_060918_7.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Startups

Temasek, StarHub tie up for pure-play cybersecurity firm

BT_20180906_LSDBS6_3553500.jpg
Sep 6, 2018
Banking & Finance

Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps

Sep 6, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Manhattan Resources, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Federal International (2000)

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening