You are here

Home > Startups

Private stock exchange FundedX launches in Singapore

Tue, Jul 31, 2018 - 1:43 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

CROWDFUNDING platform FundedHere has launched FundedX, a private stock exchange in Singapore to facilitate the trading of shares of high-growth startups and privately held companies in South-east Asia.

The platform is touted as a first for Singapore and the region, according to FundedHere, an equity and debt crowdfunding company that has raised more than S$10 million for companies since its 2016 launch.

FundedX is meant to create a secondary market that provides “much needed liquidity” for shareholders of privately held companies in the region.

Daniel Lin, co-founder of FundedHere, told reporters on Tuesday: “In the private market, there is a lot of fear that if you own shares of private companies, you cannot sell those unless through a trade sale or initial public offering (IPO). Liquidity is therefore a problem.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“And people always want out. FundedX is a centralised exchange that allows people to sell their shares, and promotes more occasions for companies to provide more exit options.”

Through FundedX, legacy shareholders such as former employees and early investors can monetise their returns. Employees with stock options seeking partial liquidity can also submit verification of ownership to participate on the exchange.

Interested investors can submit buy requests which will be processed through FundedX’s algorithm to match transactions. Once shareholders and investors are paired on the platform, the company, whose shares are being transacted, will then need to approve the sale and deal terms for the transaction go through.

Restrictive clauses include right of first refusal, company-imposed lock up periods, company veto rights and company repurchase rights.

FundedX aims to have the end-to-end process completed within two weeks, it said on Tuesday.

Mr Lin added: “We see this new platform as a complementary and natural extension of FundedHere’s current offering that will support yet another key stage of the funding cycle for emerging companies.”

FundedX plans to expand to Malaysia and Indonesia in the next 12 to 18 months, after getting the relevant licences in dealing in crowdfunding and securities in each country.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180731_LMXSTRATEGYLEE_3516414.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore equities still favoured amid uncertain, volatile H2 for Asia

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

E-commerce solutions firm Synagie to raise S$9.8m net proceeds on Catalist

JK_generics6.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement age review, reskilling: Firms say flexibility is key

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGman_310718_68.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing upbeat expectations dip, but services sector holds steady

nz-cbd-140718.jpg
Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, most Singapore-listed companies now have a woman on their boards

Jul 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Tech stocks take a beating on Tuesday after US rout

Jul 31, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Hospitality Trust, Japfa, Ascendas Reit, Sheng Siong

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening