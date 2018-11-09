You are here

Home > Startups

SESTO Robotics spins off from HOPE Technik, gets S$4m Series A funding

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 12:24 PM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

SESTO Robotics, an autonomous technology solutions startup, announced on Friday that its spin-off from parent company HOPE Technik has been completed.

SESTO Robotics has also secured S$4 million in Series A funding from Singtel Innov8 and Temasek-owned investment firm Heliconia Capital Management.

SESTO Robotics was first formed as a business division within HOPE Technik. The latter, a Singapore-based engineering firm that builds drones and firefighting robots, also counts Singtel Innov8 and Heliconia as its backers. 

Michael Leong, chief executive officer of SESTO Robotics, said: "The completion of this spin-off and injection of initial funding will further strengthen SESTO Robotics’ product positioning. This exercise will enable us to fulfil our vision of developing scalable autonomous robotics solutions for the supply chains of various industries."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

HOPE Technik added that the spin-off is in line with the strategic plan for SESTO to expand its product portfolio while accelerating the delivery of its products to a "rapidly growing pool of customers utilising autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technology".

SESTO Robotics will develop new AMR solutions to address the demands of previously untapped industries, and explore expanding its geographical reach and operations beyond current markets such as China and Singapore.

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening