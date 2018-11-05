You are here

Home > Startups

Singapore-based digital wealth startup WeInvest expands to UAE

Mon, Nov 05, 2018 - 9:00 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

WEINVEST, a Singapore-based digital wealth services and robo-advisory firm, is expanding into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to serve the Middle East market.

A company spokesman told The Business Times on Monday that the region is seeing a digital revolution across industries and presents great opportunities for digital wealth providers.

He said: “Most banks and financial institutions have recently identified the need to provide a digital wealth experience to their customers. Thus, this is a huge opportunity for digital wealth providers such as WeInvest.”

The spokesman added that wealth penetration within banks in the Middle East has been low for private and retail banking customers. This is due to limited access to global investment products or strategies through the local banks, and the lack of investment advice which retail customers desire, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

WeInvest will locate its office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a special economic zone in Dubai that was established in 2004 as a financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia markets.

Bhaskar Prabhakara, chief and co-founder of WeInvest, said that the startup’s “growing relationships” with financial Institutions in the UAE has prompted it to open an office in DIFC.

WeInvest is also the only Singapore-based startup chosen to be part of the Dubai International Financial Centre accelerator programme in 2017.

“Our association with DIFC has been of vital importance to us and being part of their accelerator programme in 2017 only escalated our decision to expand there. The expansion into the UAE is timely with the region opening up to more business opportunities,” said Mr Prabhakara.

WeInvest’s entry into UAE follows after its expansion into Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

When asked about the startup’s expansion strategy, the company spokesman said: “WeInvest aims to cover the top five to six financial institutions such as banks, brokers and insurance companies, in Asia and the Middle East.”

In August, WeInvest announced a collaboration with OCBC Bank to launch OCBC RoboInvest, for which WeInvest would provide its robo-advisory platforms for the bank’s clients. OCBC RoboInvest is an automated, algorithm-based digital investment service targeting young and tech-savvy investors.

The WeInvest spokesman said that OCBC RoboInvest has since seen strong growth in assets under management and number of users. “We are also looking to further expand the scope of services across mobile devices and relationship managers.

Founded in 2015, WeInvest offers three main services: TrackWealth, an aggregation-as-a-service platform that enables clients to track their finances; AdviseWealth, a business-to-consumer robo-advisory platform; and GrowWealth, a goal-based and thematic investing platform.

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_051118_6.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced

BP_Grab_051118_7.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Startups

Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival

BP_housing_051118_10.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Real Estate

Demand for small flats edging up: OrangeTee study

Most Read

1 US trade gap hits 7-month high amid expanding tariff war
2 Singtel, StarHub scale back electricity efforts
3 NTUC, Providend tie up to offer low-cost advisory
4 Shangri-La Asia sells S$825m 7-year bonds at 4.50%
5 Why we fail at grading our workers
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_DBS_051118_27.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances

BP_Koufu_051118_6.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced

BP_SGcbd_051118_22.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore assessing 2019 forecasts as trade war risks loom

BT_20181105_LLTWG1_3607905.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Consumer

10 years on, TWG sips on global ambitions

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening