You are here

Home > Startups

Singapore to set up council on ethical use of AI, data

Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 11:39 AM
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacquelynCheokBT

SINGAPORE is setting up an advisory council on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said on Tuesday.

To support the work of the council, Singapore will set up a five-year research programme on the governance of AI and data use. The Singapore Management University will helm the programme, for which it has been awarded a research grant of S$4.5 million from the National Research Foundation and Infocomm Media Development Authority.

"Innovative technologies bring economic and societal benefits, as well as attendant ethical issues," Mr Iswaran said. "Thus, good regulation is needed to enable innovation by building public trust."

The development and adoption of AI solutions is also a “journey that private enterprises and consumers must walk together with the government”, he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Former attorney-general and Senior Counsel V K Rajah has been appointed as the inaugural chairman of the council, which will also include representatives from technology companies, users of AI, and those who can “provide consumers’ and societal perspectives”, Mr Iswaran said.

The Council will assist the government to develop ethics standards and reference governance frameworks, as well as issue advisory guidelines, practical guidance and codes of practice for voluntary adoption by businesses.

Mr Iswaran noted that the Personal Data Protection Act is being reviewed to see how the framework can be enhanced for enterprises to collect and use personal data.

"There must be a balance by ensuring that robust accountability measures are put in place to safeguard the interests of individuals" where collection, use and disclosure of personal data are allowed," he said.

The Minister also declared Singapore’s commitment to host global conferences such as innovfest unbound, at which he was speaking on Tuesday. The conference, which was jointly organised by Unbound and NUS Enterprise, the entrepreneurial arm of the National University of Singapore, was set to see more than 12,000 participants from more than 100 countries, with more than 350 innovation and startup exhibits.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

bp_spanishvillage_040618_74.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

Jun 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX adds 11 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Perennial, Vard, YZJ Shipbuilding, Asian Healthcare Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening