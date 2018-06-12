Singapore's first talent incubator Antler announces cohort of 55 founders

ANTLER, Singapore's first homegrown talent incubator and startup generator, on Tuesday announced it has selected 55 founders for its inaugural programme starting July 2.

The 55 founders come from 23 represented countries, including Singapore, India, Indonesia, Estonia, Rwanda, Italy, France and Kazakhstan, said Antler.

They comprise product developers, technology applicators and builders, as well as business drivers, most of whom possess an average of nine years’ industry experience in their respective fields, Antler added.

Antler, which announced its launch in May, works by identifying a group of aspiring entrepreneurs, matching them with co-founders, and helping them start up companies by providing funding and expertise in product management, legal matters and customer validation. At the end of Antler's five-month programme, the startups will pitch their business to a select group of investors to secure seed funding for further growth.

Other talent incubators in Singapore include Platform E, an educational and incubator programme based in the Singapore Institute of Management; and Entrepreneur First, a London-headquartered company backed by SGInnovate, the Singapore government-owned firm that nurtures deep-tech startups.