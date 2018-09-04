You are here

Home > Startups

Singapore's IIX, South Korea's KOICA to give innovative social and environmental solutions US$1.2m boost

Tue, Sep 04, 2018 - 3:08 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

SINGAPORE’S Impact Investment Exchange (IIX) has partnered the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) to support early-stage enterprises across South and South-east Asia that have innovative solutions to the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

IIX and the KOICA will jointly contribute US$1.2 million over five years to support these enterprises, with the aim of impacting the lives of eight million people.

IIX is a Singapore-based firm that works with investors and entrepreneurs to raise capital for social causes, while KOICA is a government agency that provides grant aid programmes.

IIX’s Acceleration and Customized Technical Services (ACTS) programme will provide enterprises with customised capacity building and technical assistance, impact assessment services, investment readiness and capital raising support.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies will have access to mentors and over 1,000 accredited investors from around the world. IIX will also provide the South Korean government and larger ecosystem players with training and education opportunities.

With Asia and the Pacific region home to the majority of the world’s energy poor, the programme will have a special focus on the agriculture, clean energy and rural development sectors.

Durreen Shahnaz, founder and chief executive of IIX, said: “Forward-looking public sector partners such as KOICA play a crucial role in nurturing the new economy for social good. For every dollar invested from the public sector, IIX has unlocked 13 times the amount in private sector capital to empower enterprises to grow and scale their impact.”

Namsoon Lee, director general of KOICA Development Innovation Office, said: “Regional cooperation on widespread problems such as energy poverty is crucial to realising the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as delivering on Asia’s potential for economic growth. Via this partnership with IIX, KOICA can contribute to building new solutions to sustainable development by harnessing the power of innovative finance.”

Startups

Dining app Chope records revenue of S$10.4m for 2017, almost doubling from 2016

JLL, Lendlease pick 5 startups for proptech accelerator programme

Lazada gets exec president as Alibaba tackles transition

ACE inks MOU to give leg-up to Austria and S'pore startups

Singapore's ACE signs pact with Austrian organisations to help startups internationalise

Clear skies for careers in the cloud

Editor's Choice

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

BP_SG_040918_11.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Top Stories

SMEs can lift Asean GDP by US$1.1t with tech adoption: Bain

BT_20180904_CCQINGJIAN4_3550684.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Real Estate

Qingjian to build more than 1,200 homes on Shunfu Ville site

Most Read

1 Valuations of property stocks down, but it's not time to jump in yet
2 Qingjian Realty unveils Shunfu Road condo units at average price of S$1,700 psf
3 Sabana Reit issues termination notice to tenant over S$2.14m in rental defaults
4 Cushman appoints Dennis Yeo as CEO for Singapore, S-E Asia
5 Johor proposes reserving 30% of Forest City project for Malaysians: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Lawrence Wong_040918_73.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Lawrence Wong says 'factually and legally wrong' to say HDB flat owners do not own their properties

Sep 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRnetGroup, Cache Logistics Trust, China Everbright, OUELH

Sep 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare served court documents by former executive director

BP_CPF_040918_12.jpg
Sep 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Growth in Asia-Pac pension fund assets outpaces global rate

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening