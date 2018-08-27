You are here

Home > Startups

Startup Travelstop pulls in US$1.2m in seed funding

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 12:25 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

SINGAPORE-based startup Travelstop has raised US$1.2 million (S$1.65 million) from investors, led by SeedPlus, a venture capital firm in Singapore, and a travel-focused one in the US.

Other investors during this round include founders of Zuzu Hospitality Solutions Dan Lynn and Vikram Malhi, president and chief operating officer of Rally Health, David Ko, and Jarrod Howe, regional operations director at Hyper Island Singapore.

The AI-powered software-as-a-service platforms aims to simplify business travel for companies in Asia by helping with the booking process, while also automating expense reporting. The Asia Pacific region is already the largest business travel market in the world, and is on track to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 per cent between 2015-2023, said Travelstop.

Prashant Kirtane, Travelstop chief executive, said: “Young millennials and business travellers in Asia are technology savvy, socially driven and are smart travellers that actively participate in the sharing economy. These travellers aspire for more meaningful travel experiences, and we at Travelstop are building a modern business travel platform for the next-gen traveller. Our goal is to not only provide a delightful and flexible travel booking experience, but also make the post-trip expense management process more efficient.”

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Travelstop's chief technology officer Vijay Aggarwal, added: “Our goal is to leverage machine learning and AI to power experiences for today’s business traveller, while staying nimble and flexible by investing in modern infrastructure to power our platform.”

The funding will be used to drive product development, build a development team in Singapore, and to ramp up growth through sales and marketing, the startup said. This year, it will focus on priority markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Startups

Musk's U-turn on Tesla deal could intensify his legal, regulatory woes

Chinese authorities say Didi bears "unshirkable responsibility" for passenger's death

UOB, Tookitaki team up on machine learning to fight money laundering

Sea loss widens on investment in Shopee e-commerce platform

Uber hires CFO on the road to IPO

Singapore-based startup AirTrunk raises A$850m to expand data centres

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BP_EU_270818_7.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BP_Guoco Tower_270818_14.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
2 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
3 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SGX.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging growth IPO market in Singapore

BP_Forest City_270818_83.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers

recreational.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's service industries report 7.8% year-on-year rise in Q2 takings

Rajeev De Mello
Aug 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening