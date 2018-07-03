You are here

Telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere raises S$5.6m in series A financing

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 11:10 AM
The funding round will enable the startup to continue developing its products and services that will boost healthcare accessibility in Singapore, it said in a press release. The funds will be used to expand the team, explore new business verticals and develop more healthcare solutions.

SINGAPORE-based telehealth startup Doctor Anywhere has successfully raised S$5.6 million in a series A financing round, anchored by Kamet Capital Partners.

The funding round will enable the startup to continue developing its products and services that will boost healthcare accessibility in Singapore, it said in a press release. The funds will be used to expand the team, explore new business verticals and develop more healthcare solutions.

“We are grateful for the support from our diversified strategic investors base, which will no doubt broaden our network and development opportunities.” said Lim Wai Mun, founder of Doctor Anywhere. 

“Our goal is to improve accessibility to quality healthcare for everyone, while supporting providers in delivering care and advice to care-seekers more efficiently,” Mr Lim added.

“Healthcare is on the cusp of a digital transformation. With these funds, we can continue to push boundaries to develop new and innovative solutions that can broaden providers’ reach to Singaporeans and complement our healthcare ecosystem,” he said.

Founded in 2015, Doctor Anywhere offers care-seekers access to healthcare providers through video consultations on the app. Currently, it covers three verticals - general practitioners, lactation and medical aesthetics.

Kerry Goh, chief executive of Kamet Capital Partners, said: “We are excited to be a part of Doctor Anywhere’s journey and believe there is huge potential for the company to enhance the efficiency of the current healthcare industry, and bring a plethora of benefits to both healthcare professionals and patients."
 

