You are here

Home > Stocks

5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 2:11 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE five top-performing billionaire stocks in Singapore have averaged a total return of 49.0 per cent in the year to date, the Singapore Exchange said on Tuesday.

Billionaire stocks are those with over S$1 billion market capitalisation. Over the last 12 months, the top five performers were Hi-P International (89.8 per cent), SBS Transit (47.4 per cent), Thai Beverage PCL (38 per cent), Venture Corp (35.1 per cent), and Silverlake Axis (34.7 per cent).

Their one-year, three-year and five-year total returns averaged 6.4 per cent, 139.9 per cent and 171.7 per cent respectively, said SGX in a report from its "My Gateway” investor education portal.

Meanwhile, the 10 worst-performing stocks averaged a total return of -9.1 per cent so far this year. They are Best World International (-22.1per cent), Top Glove Corp (-18.4per cent), StarHub (-13.1per cent), Dairy Farm International (-9.5 per cent), Japfa (-8.2 per cent), Jardine Matheson Holdings (-7.9 per cent), Mandarin Oriental International (-5.7 per cent), Jardine Cycle & Carriage (-2.5 per cent), Sheng Siong Group (-1.9 per cent), and Raffles Medical Group (-1.8 per cent).

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX also reported that out of the over 100 billionaire stocks it has, 36 were found to have dividend yields of 4.5 per cent and above, compared with the current Straits Times Index (STI) benchmark yield of 4 per cent.

Out of these 36 stocks, 28 are real estate investment trusts (Reits), stapled and/or business trusts, while eight are companies, including six STI constituents.

According to SGX, the five highest-yielding Reits and business trusts which average an eight per cent yield are Hutchison Port Holdings  trust (9.1 per cent), Netlink NBN Trust (8.1 per cent), Keppel Infrastructure Trust (8.0 per cent), Cromwell European REIT (7.8 per cent), and Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust (7.1 per cent).

Meanwhile, the five highest-yielding companies are StarHub (10.5 per cent), Singtel (5.7 per cent), Hong Leong Finance (5.4 per cent), Frasers Property (4.8 per cent), and SIA Engineering (4.8 per cent). These have an average yield of 6.2 per cent, and fall under the telecommunications, financial services, real estate development and transport services sectors.

Table 1: Top 10 best-performing billionaire stocks in the YTD, sorted by YTD total returns

Top 10 best-performing billionaire stocks in the YTD, sorted by YTD total returns

Table 2: Top 10 highest-yielding REITs and business trusts on SGX, sorted by dividend yield

Top 10 highest-yielding Reits and business trusts on SGX, sorted by dividend yield

Table 3: Top 10 highest-yielding companies on SGX, sorted by market capitalisation

Top 10 highest-yielding companies on SGX, sorted by market capitalisation

Source: Singapore Exchange

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 MAS sees no impropriety by DBS in Hyflux bond sale
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_090419_50.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

lwx_condo_090419_49.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

March resales of private non-landed homes highest since July 2018 cooling measures: SRX

Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Hi-P shares down 7.4% following Maybank Kim Eng's downgrade to 'sell'

lwx_Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau_090419_58.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

Hmlet snags former CPIB headquarters as its largest co-living space in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening