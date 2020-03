Argentina's stock exchange rebounded eight per cent on Tuesday having crashed by almost 14 per cent on Monday as jittery markets reacted to fears over the new coronavirus and a plunge in oil prices.

The Merval index is the largest in Argentina, which recorded on Saturday the first death from coronavirus in Latin America, and ended the day on 32,832.26 points.

AFP