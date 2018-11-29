You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Dollar down but stocks up on Fed hopes, focus on Trump-Xi

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 12:33 PM

[HONG KONG] The dollar extended losses in Asia while equities rallied after the head of the Federal Reserve hinted at a softer pace of interest rate hikes, though investors remain wary about the weekend's crunch trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

US markets were sent soaring Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said borrowing costs were still historically low but only "just below" the neutral level, a rate that neither stimulates nor restrains the economy.

While the central bank is widely expected to lift rates, his comment was a far cry from his characterisation last month of them being "a long way from neutral".

The fear of higher US interest rates - fuelled by a surging economy - has been a key driver of a global equity sell-off over the past few months, while the dollar has soared as traders put cash into the US looking for better, safer returns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Observers said the remarks provided some much-needed cheer ahead of the festive period.

"Powell's dovish pivot reduces nagging concerns about vigorous interest rate hikes while providing the market with one of the best holiday gifts, a significant bounce in global equity markets," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at Oanda.

The dollar was down against its major peers as well as high-yielding and emerging market currencies, which have suffered a painful 2018. The pound even managed to strengthen despite warnings about the dire consequences of a no-deal Brexit from the Bank of England.

Among the big winners, the South African rand and Mexican peso each climbed more than one per cent, Indonesia's rupiah was 0.9 per cent up and Australia's dollar jumped 0.8 per cent.

'TOO EARLY TO CALL SANTA RALLY' 

Asian equities tracked a rally in New York, where the Dow and S&P 500 surged more than two per cent while the tech-rich Nasdaq piled on three per cent.

Hong Kong and Shanghai each rose 0.4 per cent in early trade while Tokyo was 0.9 per cent higher going into the break.

Sydney added 0.5 per cent, Singapore rallied one percent and Seoul was up 0.8 per cent, with Wellington, Manila, Jakarta and Taipei also registering strong gains.

Mr Powell is "taking away the concern about aggressive interest-rate increases, which resolves one of the issues that hung over the markets during the last couple of months", Bob Phillips, at Spectrum Management Group, said.

"We still have the trade war issue with China and we'll see how that works out this week. If that comes out positive, we'll have a decent rally at the end of the year."

The meeting between the leaders of the world's top two economies is being watched with trepidation following a series of mixed signals from Washington.

In the latest development ahead of Saturday's talks at the G-20 in Buenos Aires, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Beijing had failed to offer "meaningful reform" on its trade policies that he says hurts US jobs.

Taking aim at "China's aggressive, state-directed industrial policies", Mr Lighthizer also threatened tariffs on Chinese autos.

His comments come a day after top White House advisor Larry Kudlow told journalists Mr Trump "said there's a good possibility we can make a deal" and two days after the president warned of more levies if he and Mr Xi do not reach an agreement.

"While global equity markets are revelling in the afterglow of (Powell's comments), in the wake of US Trade Representative Lightizer's statement... it's far too early to suggest that a Santa Claus rally is in the cards," said Mr Innes.

Both main oil contracts edged up but remain under pressure at 13-month lows after Wednesday's plunge of about 1.5 per cent, which was fuelled by a tenth straight weekly increase in US stockpiles, adding to fears of a supply overhang.

AFP

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks rally on dovish Fed talk; banks, Reits gain

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Spackman, Nam Lee, TTJ, Ascendas H-Trust, Boustead, China Everbright Water

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening