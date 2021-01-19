You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Investors eye recovery as most markets rise, Yellen in focus

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 12:10 PM

nz_nikkei_190175.jpg
Optimism about the global economic recovery and vaccine rollouts trumped ongoing concerns about soaring virus infections Tuesday with most Asian markets clocking up big gains.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Optimism about the global economic recovery and vaccine rollouts trumped ongoing concerns about soaring virus infections Tuesday with most Asian markets clocking up big gains.

Traders were also awaiting the Senate confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary pick Janet Yellen, which is expected to give lawmakers a chance to go over Joe Biden's huge stimulus proposal.

US markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday but regional investors were mostly in buoyant mood as they prepare for the new president to take office promising a vaccination blitz and a drive to kick-start the economy.

Hong Kong piled on more than two per cent, having jumped one per cent on Monday, to levels not seen since May 2019.

Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Taipei rallied more than one per cent, while there were smaller gains in Singapore and Jakarta. Shanghai, Manila and Wellington dipped, however.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

World virus cases broke 95 million this week while deaths have topped two million, putting pressure on governments to quickly distribute inoculations while at the same time imposing strict, economically painful lockdowns.

While Mr Biden's inauguration on Wednesday is the key event for the week, traders will be keeping a close watch on Ms Yellen's hearing, where the former Federal Reserve chief is expected to tell lawmakers the world's top economy could suffer if they do not approve a big spending plan.

"Economists don't always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now - and long-term scarring of the economy later," she was expected to say, the Wall Street Journal reported.

"Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine; to reopen schools; to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job."

There are fears that Biden's US$1.9 trillion aid package, while welcomed by markets, could face stiff opposition from fiscal conservatives as it goes through Congress, watering down many of its elements.

Investors are also concerned that the massive spending package - the third in less than a year - will lead to higher taxes.

But Axi strategist Stephen Innes said vast financial support from the Fed, government spending and the vaccine rollout "still points to gleaming days ahead".

"It is hard not to like the sound of the Biden administration's overarching focus on public health and economic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic. A crucial part will involve distributing vaccines to hundreds of millions during the administration's first year.

"Indeed, it should be the Biden administration's roll-out policy of vaccinations, not the timing of taxations that should continue to resonate."

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 12:22 PM
Government & Economy

Germany mulls tighter shutdown as virus variants fuel fears

[BERLIN] Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of Germany's 16 states are expected Tuesday to extend and tighten a...

Jan 19, 2021 12:17 PM
Government & Economy

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent

[WASHINGTON] First Lady Melania Trump released a farewell message Monday as she prepares to leave the White House,...

Jan 19, 2021 12:04 PM
Technology

Plaid plans to double Europe staff after Visa deal falls through

[SAN FRANCISCO] Financial-technology firm Plaid Inc is planning to nearly double its size in Europe, focusing on...

Jan 19, 2021 11:57 AM
Technology

Intel Chairman planning up to US$1b health-tech SPAC IPO

[NEW YORK] Intel Corp Chairman Omar Ishrak is planning to raise funds for a blank-check firm targeting deals in the...

Jan 19, 2021 11:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

France backs non-GMO regulation for crop gene-editing in EU

[PARIS] France sees crops developed using gene-editing techniques as different to genetically modified organisms (...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

US asks Australia to scrap proposed laws to make Facebook, Google pay for news

Trump lifting Covid-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for