You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Investors shift cautiously, autos hit by US tariff threat

Thu, May 24, 2018 - 12:23 PM

BP_ASIA_240518_76.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed on Thursday with traders concerned about the China-US trade deal and Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un, while automakers were hit by news Washington was considering huge tariffs on vehicle imports.

Investors went into selling mode despite minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting that showed the central bank was less hawkish on interest rates than previously thought.

The selling is a far cry from the start of the week when equities rallied on news that top officials from China and the United States had agreed to pull back from imposing levies on billions of dollars of goods, averting a potentially damaging trade war.

But since Monday's gains, Mr Trump has voiced his displeasure at that agreement and also raised the possibility that a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim on June 12 could be delayed or called off.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A key aide to Kim on Thursday hit out at comments from Vice-President Mike Pence and warned the talks could be cancelled.

Japan's Nikkei was the biggest loser, shedding more than one percent in the morning session as the yen surged against the dollar to its highest level in nine days.

As the latest developments fuel uncertainty, investors have shifted into the Japanese unit, which is seen as a safe haven.

Adding to selling in the greenback were the Fed minutes, which showed it may be willing to let inflation run slightly higher and above its two per cent target, as long as the spikes were temporary. The comments soothed worries about a sharp hike in borrowing costs, which have been needling markets for several months.

CAR GIANTS TUMBLE

But while the minutes lifted Wall Street, Asian investors were harder to please.

Hong Kong was up 0.3 per cent and Singapore added 0.3 per cent but Shanghai fell 0.2 per cent, Seoul shed 0.3 per cent and Sydney lost 0.2 per cent.

Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta were all up and Manila was flat.

Regional auto giants were sharply lower after the Commerce Department said it had launched a probe that could allow Trump to impose tariffs on auto imports over national security concerns.

"There is evidence suggesting that, for decades, imports from abroad have eroded our domestic auto industry," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Japanese giant Toyota plunged 2.7 per cent and Nissan fell 1.8 per cent in Tokyo, while Kia dived 3.9 per cent in Seoul.

The announcement came just a day after China said it would slash levies on imports of cars from July 1 as part of a drive to open up the world's number two economy.

"What can I say? The mid-term (US elections) are looming large in the president's thinking and almost everything he does in the next six months is likely to be aimed at his base. That's politics. But it will impact markets as well," warned Greg McKenna, chief markets strategist at AxiTrader.

On currency markets the euro is wallowing around levels not seen since mid-November as traders fret over the impact on the Italian economy of a new populist government, which has promised big tax cuts, big spending measures and the rollback of reforms.

Adding to the downbeat outlook for the currency is a series of weak readings including on economic growth and factory activity.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_240518_3.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Can Hyflux get it right this time?

BT_20180524_KRHOUSE24_3447945.jpg
May 24, 2018
Real Estate

House of Tan Yeok Nee back on the market

BP_NOBLE_240518_10.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble saga offers lessons for Singapore capital market

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 Hyflux CEO Olivia Lum's letter to stakeholders
3 Hyflux seeks court protection to reorganise business, debt
4 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
5 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG GDP 17982439.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore GDP up 4.4% in Q1, full-year growth forecast at 2.5-3.5%

BP_SGman_240518_35.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing continues to drive growth in Q1; services catching up

BP_SGtrade_240518_39.jpg
May 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports up 1.1% in Q1; full-year forecast maintained at 1-3% growth

BP_Hyflux_240518_2.jpg
May 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Trading suspension of Hyflux perps leaves investors out on a limb

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening