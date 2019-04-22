You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets closed for holiday

Mon, Apr 22, 2019 - 7:15 AM

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong and Wellington are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

BT_20190422_SPNEWCAMPUS_3759594.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

NewCampus draws learners back to the classroom

BT_20190422_TSGLIFE22_3759609.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Garage

Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks

Most Read

1 Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?
2 Premium New Zealand honey producer admits adding chemicals
3 SM Investments to sue Hyflux for alleged breach of agreement
4 Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms
5 Singapore hotels don't kid around when it comes to family vacations

Must Read

BT_20190422_LSFX_3759546.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth

Apr 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Perennial, SPH, Yoma Strategic, Sabana Reit, Datapulse, Global Invacom

Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Room to sharpen regulatory efficiency

Chinatown Point.jpg
Apr 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening