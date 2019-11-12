You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as dealers await trade news, Hong Kong rises

Tue, Nov 12, 2019 - 11:20 AM

rk_asiamarket_121119.jpg
Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Tuesday with investors keeping tabs on the latest developments in the China-US trade talks, while Hong Kong staged a minor recovery after the previous day's steep losses.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Tuesday with investors keeping tabs on the latest developments in the China-US trade talks, while Hong Kong staged a minor recovery after the previous day's steep losses.

The pound built on gains after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given a boost by news the Brexit party would not run against his Conservatives in hundreds of seats in next month's general election.

While there is a broad expectation China and the US will eventually reach a mini trade pact, the waters were muddied over the weekend after Donald Trump appeared to dismiss Beijing's claims they had agreed a plan to roll back tariffs as the talks progress.

The comments reminded dealers that the negotiations, while advancing, remained fragile and that a wider, deal will have some bumps along the way.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Markets have been skittish," Matt Forester, chief investment officer at BNY Mellon's Lockwood Advisors, said.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Markets down on trade uncertainty, unrest hits Hong Kong

"We will need more concrete information about the structure and timing of any kind of final trade arrangement, but in the meantime we are operating on scraps of information."

Stephen Innes at AxiTrader said a speech by Mr Trump at the New York Economic Club later in the day "could be the main event this week, especially if the president dangles any tangible details about his upcoming meeting with President Xi (Jinping)".

Hong Kong edged up but traders moved cautiously after stocks plunged more than two per cent Monday as the city was wracked by some of the worst violence seen during months of protests, in which one person was shot and another set on fire.

The city remains on edge, with sporadic protests taking place on Tuesday, while the US expressed "grave concern" over the situation in Hong Kong and called for restraint by security forces and protesters.

"It is the 24th week of unrest and it is still very unclear what can de-escalate the situation," said National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland. However, he added: "Nevertheless, for as long as Beijing gives Hong Kong latitude to deal with the protests, it is likely the unrest will only have an isolated impact on financial markets."

Tokyo ended the morning session up 0.2 per cent, Singapore added 0.3 per cent, Taipei gained 0.4 per cent and Seoul was up 0.1 per cent.

However, Shanghai shed 0.2 per cent and Sydney fell 0.5 per cent. Wellington, Manila and Jakarta were also down.

Markets welcomed news that Nigel Farage, a leading force behind Britain's 2016 referendum to leave the European Union, would not stand his Brexit party candidates in 317 seats held by the Johnson's Conservatives during the December 12 poll.

"The Brexit party would contest Labour-held seats... The market took that as a sign of reducing the chances of a hung parliament or the probability of a (Jeremy) Corbyn-led Labour minority government," Strickland added.

The pound rallied against the dollar and euro Monday and edged higher still in Asia, with support also coming from data showing Britain's economy had avoided dropping into recession in the third quarter.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 12, 2019 11:17 AM
Energy & Commodities

Want to lose money? Run Saudi and Russian crude in an oil refinery

[LONDON] Two of the world's most important grades of crude - Saudi Arabia's Arab Light and Russia's Urals - would...

Nov 12, 2019 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to 'negative' for 2020

[LONDON] Rating agency Moody's cut its global sovereign outlook for 2020 to "negative" from "stable" on Monday,...

Nov 12, 2019 11:05 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says protesters 'paralysing' the city are selfish

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to "paralyse" the city...

Nov 12, 2019 11:05 AM
Real Estate

Hyatt to bid for Xenia's US$500m Kimpton portfolio

[NEW YORK] Hyatt Hotels Corp has emerged as a bidder for a portfolio of Kimpton hotels owned by Xenia Hotels &...

Nov 12, 2019 11:03 AM
Real Estate

HDB launches 8,170 flats for sale, including 4,500 BTO flats in Tengah, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board (HDB) has launched 4,571 new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in the year's last...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly