You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed as virus, weak data subdue vaccine rally

Thu, Nov 26, 2020 - 11:35 AM

nz_nikkei_261150.jpg
Asian traders took a breather on Thursday after this month's vaccine-fuelled markets rally, with profit-takers moving in while keeping an eye on virus infections across the globe that are forcing governments to impose containment measures.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian traders took a breather on Thursday after this month's vaccine-fuelled markets rally, with profit-takers moving in while keeping an eye on virus infections across the globe that are forcing governments to impose containment measures.

With at least three inoculations in the pipeline and possibly rolled out within weeks, the general mood on trading floors is upbeat for 2021, but a fresh batch of data out of the US underlined the immediate impact of the disease and the long road ahead for economies.

And notes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting warned that the country's recovery would be tougher without a new stimulus package.

Official figures showed applications for jobless aid rose for a second straight week as businesses were hit by a sharp increase in new infections and deaths that have led several major cities including New York and Los Angeles to close bars and restaurants.

The readings gave traders a dose of reality following weeks of fervent buying in reaction to vaccine successes and Joe Biden's election victory.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The crisis elsewhere was laid bare as Britain warned it expects to suffer its heaviest annual slump in more than three centuries, with the economy tipped to shrink 11.3 per cent in 2020.

The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday after hitting records the day before, while the Nasdaq hit a new all-time high as tech firms - which have benefited from people being forced to stay home - surged.

Asian markets drifted, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta up but Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Manila and Wellington falling.

'INCREASED DOWNSIDE RISKS'

Still, analysts were positive about the outlook, with UBS Global Wealth Management's Xi Qiao saying: "We believe the market rally can continue from here powered by all the positive vaccine news, more political clarity with a peaceful White House transition and with more stimulus to come.

"We are already seeing a strong rotation into cyclical and reopening trades with the vaccine news and we expect this trend to continue." But Fed officials are worried the US economy faces continued pain unless lawmakers agree on a new rescue deal, with minutes showing they said no action would mean "significant hardships for a number of households".

Board members considered the surge in Covid-19 cases "a downside risk to the recovery", while some noted that the worsening odds for a new spending plan "increased downside risks and added to uncertainty about the economic outlook".

Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman said the minutes left investors slightly disappointed as they did not give any indication of when the bank might unveil fresh monetary easing measures.

However, most observers said the weakening economic data would more than likely press the Fed to make an announcement soon, possibly next month.

Oil prices extended gains - having put on almost 30 per cent this month - with the rollout of vaccines lifting hopes for a surge in demand as life gets back to normal.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 26, 2020 12:06 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold gains as weak US jobs data, virus worries dim recovery hopes

[BENGALURU] Gold prices rose on Thursday as grim US jobs data and worries over surging Covid-19 cases worldwide cast...

Nov 26, 2020 12:02 PM
Technology

Telecom major Telstra to pay A$50m fine for mis-selling to indigenous customers

[BENGALURU] Australia's biggest telecom firm Telstra said on Thursday it had agreed to pay a A$50 million (S$49.3...

Nov 26, 2020 11:49 AM
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income adds Covid-19 insurance coverage for overseas travel

NTUC Income customers who buy its travel insurance will now receive Covid-19 coverage as well, for medical-related...

Nov 26, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Nintendo adds Sharp as assembler of popular Switch console: sources

[TOKYO] Nintendo has added Sharp as an assembler of its Switch console, according to people directly involved in the...

Nov 26, 2020 11:29 AM
Real Estate

Lendlease targets absolute-zero carbon emissions by 2040

SYDNEY-BASED Lendlease, which manages Singapore-listed Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit), has pledged new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: DBS, ThaiBev, Top Glove, SPH Reit, Dasin Retail Trust

Negative bond yield arrives in Singapore with UOB's 1b-euro issue

Singapore shares decline as global rally cools; STI opens 0.6% lower

Malaysia proposes changes to KL-Singapore High Speed Rail project, Singapore remains committed to fulfilling obligations: MOT

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for