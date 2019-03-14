You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets mixed; pound tracks back from Brexit highs

Thu, Mar 14, 2019 - 11:35 AM

BP_ASIA_140319_50.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] The pound retreated from nine-month highs in Asia on Thursday as investors are dogged by Brexit uncertainty, while equities were mixed as a healthy Wall Street lead was offset by more disappointing Chinese economic data.

In another night of drama in Westminster, MPs voted against leaving the European Union without a deal, having rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's agreement with the bloc for a second time.

The move sent the pound soaring to highs not seen since June, with most observers warning that a no-deal divorce would hammer the British economy.

However, the currency retreated from those highs in Asia, with lawmakers due to vote on whether to extend the March 29 deadline for leaving.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mrs May has warned that if MPs do not adopt her pact there could be a lengthy delay to Brexit that would see Britain taking part in European Parliament in elections in May.

"The Brexit soap opera continued with ... parliament voting, as expected, against leaving the European Union without a deal," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Sterling inevitably rose overnight as traders piled into the hope-vs-reality trade."

But he added: "Being irrationally exuberant on the pound could be a dangerous trade at these lofty levels in the short-term.

"No one has actually asked the Europeans what they want, and they may yet impose potentially unpalatable conditions as the price of an (exit) extension."

TRUMP'S TRADE DEAL OPTIMISM 

On equity markets Shanghai sank 1.2 per cent in the morning session after figures showed factory output grew slower than forecast in the first two months of the year, while retail sales and investment were broadly in line with expectations.

The tepid readings highlighted weakness in the world's number two economy and reinforced the need for measures by the government to kickstart growth as the global economy stutters and the US trade war drags on.

The "data means the economy will take a longer time to bottom out as industrial production and consumption are still under pressure despite the rebound in investment", Liu Peiqian, Asia strategist at Natwest Markets, told Bloomberg News.

Traders will be keeping a close eye on closing remarks at the annual National People's Congress on Friday for an idea about leaders' plans.

Elsewhere, Sydney and Singapore were also in negative territory, though Tokyo went into the break 0.7 per cent higher and Hong Kong edged up 0.1 per cent. Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were also slightly higher.

Wall Street had provided a positive lead after data showed a pick-up in the US manufacturing sector, while a soft reading on wholesale inflation reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates any time soon.

With few major catalysts for buying dealers are awaiting fresh developments in the China-US trade talks with President Donald Trump saying he saw a "very good chance" of a deal but added he was in "no rush. I want the deal to be right".

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

Most Read

1 Sibor surge driving mortgage rates up
2 A Changi Airport spin-off may benefit investors more so than Singaporeans
3 Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits
4 AEW sells Rivervale Mall for S$230m to SC Capital Partners
5 Singapore suspends Boeing 737 Max flights after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Must Read

BP_Brexit_140319_1.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore firms to ride out Brexit with eye on buy opportunities

Treasure at Tampines.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Real Estate

Sim Lian to launch mega Treasure At Tampines condo for preview on March 15

Mar 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Courts Asia, Shanghai Turbo, Sino Grandness, Vibrant Group, LifeBrandz

BP_ChinaUS_140319_2.jpg
Mar 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China-US trade war biggest wildcard for Singapore economy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening