You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly up but killer virus fuels new Sars fears

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 11:59 AM

nz_stocks_220175.jpg
Asian investors shifted cautiously on Wednesday after the previous day's sharp losses but they remained on edge after a deadly virus from China was confirmed to have spread to the United States.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian investors shifted cautiously on Wednesday after the previous day's sharp losses but they remained on edge after a deadly virus from China was confirmed to have spread to the United States.

Global equities have taken a severe hit by fears the new outbreak, which has killed nine and sickened hundreds, could cause as much economic damage as the Sars epidemic that killed 650 people in 2003.

Shanghai dived more than one per cent in early trade, extending the previous day's 1.4 per cent drop, with authorities battling to contain the coronavirus strain as China prepares for the Lunar New Year holidays when millions of people travel across the country.

Officials warned on Wednesday the strain could mutate and spread.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tourism-linked firms were among the worst hit again, with dealers fretting about the impact on the global economy just as it shows signs of a tentative recovery from a long-running slowdown.

SEE ALSO

Asia: Hong Kong leads equities lower after fresh downgrade

After a sell-off in Asia on Tuesday, news that the US had reported its first case hit Wall Street with the Dow and S&P 500 sinking from record highs.

Fears of a bigger outbreak rose after a prominent expert from China's National Health Commission confirmed on Monday that the virus can be passed between people.

The World Health Organization will hold an emergency meeting later Wednesday to determine whether to declare a global public health emergency over the disease, which has also been detected in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

WORSE THAN SARS? 

"While it is still early days, there is a risk that any outbreak could depress consumer sentiment and spending, including tourism as well as travel and transport related business," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.

"In addition to the sad and devastating human cost, (Sars) also had an economic impact with epicentres such as Hong Kong enduring a short-lived recession.

"This time the epicentre is in China, so the economic growth impact could be more severe."

Markets across Asia ended Tuesday sharply lower but most managed to edge up in early trade Wednesday.

Tokyo added 0.5 per cent by the break, while Hong Kong added 0.6 per cent following a 2.8 per cent plunge the previous day.

Sydney rose 0.8 per cent and Seoul gained 0.4 per cent with Wellington and Jakarta also up. Singapore and Manila were in the red.

The growing crisis has jolted investors who had been enjoying a broadly upbeat start to the year thanks to the China-US trade pact, signs of an improving world economy, easing Brexit woes and looser central bank monetary policy.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Macau confirms virus case and orders casino staff to mask up

[HONG KONG] Macau on Wednesday reported its first confirmed case of the new Sars-like coronavirus as authorities...

Jan 22, 2020 12:42 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus compounds Hong Kong's economic woes

[HONG KONG] The emergence of a Sars-like virus in China is the last thing Hong Kong's struggling economy needs,...

Jan 22, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea to ban tourists over China virus: tour operator

[SEOUL] North Korea will ban foreign tourists to protect itself against a new Sars-like virus that has claimed at...

Jan 22, 2020 12:01 PM
Garage

Fish farming group Barramundi Asia buying deep tech startup Allegro Aqua

SINGAPORE-BASED Barramundi Asia, which operates the largest barramundi farms in Singapore and Australia, is...

Jan 22, 2020 12:00 PM
Singapore Budget 2020
Government & Economy

KPMG focuses on 'transformation as business' in Budget 2020 proposals

INSTEAD of a wish list or a focus on tax tweaks for Budget 2020, KPMG in Singapore has proposed that economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly