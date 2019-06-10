You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets, peso rally as Trump drop Mexico tariffs threat

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 11:41 AM

BP_ASIA_100619_92.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Asian markets rose on Monday and the Mexican peso rallied more than two percent after Donald Trump dropped threatened tariffs against Mexico, while weak US jobs data fanned expectations the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next month.

Speculation about a cut in borrowing costs saw the dollar retreat against most high-yielding currencies though the pound remains subdued owing to Brexit uncertainty.

Traders breathed a sigh of relief the North American neighbours reached a last-minute immigration deal Friday that averted the imposition of five percent levies on Mexican imports and opening up of another front in Trump's global trade battle.

However, analysts pointed out that while the agreement was good news, the stand-off between China and the United States remains unresolved, with eyes on a possible meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Japan this month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The focus will now shift back to the G-20 and China," strategists at TD Securities including Richard Kelly wrote in a note. "Despite the positive result with Mexico, the US-China trade dispute is a different creature, and tensions remain high."

At the weekend finance ministers of the G-20 issued a post-meeting communique saying "growth remains low and risks remain tilted to the downside".

It added that "trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified" but they "stood ready to take further action" if it is needed.

FED CUT 'ON THE TABLE' 

Still, regional markets were well up Monday with Hong Kong jumping two per cent and Shanghai 0.6 per cent higher, while Tokyo ended the morning more than two per cent higher.

Singapore climbed 0.9 per cent, Seoul added 0.7 per cent and Taipei rallied 1.2 per cent with Jakarta 1.4 per cent higher. Wellington and Manila were slightly down.

The dollar was on the back foot after the Labor Department on Friday said the economy created less than half the forecast amount of jobs last month, while wage growth stagnated, indicating the world's top economy was slowing down.

"The miss by the US jobs report could force the hand of the Fed into making an interest rate cut," said Oanda senior market analyst Alfonso Esparza.

"A summer cut could be on the table, unless US inflation and retail sales can turn the tide set in motion by the weak May jobs report."

Oil prices extended Friday's sharp gains, which came after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would continue with their output caps, while the weaker dollar also provided support to the commodity.

However, analysts warned that the China-US trade war and concerns about weakening demand would keep prices under pressure.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market
4 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
5 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

Must Read

BP_CBD_100619_86.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

BP_SGhealth_100619_91.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's staff healthcare costs up in 2018; lacks well-designed corporate insurance: report

Jun 10, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CDL, Starhill Reit, Oxley, Boardroom, Pacific Star, FSL, Alpha Energy, Accrelist

Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Synagie partners WeChat vendor to help SMEs tap China's social e-commerce market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening