Asia: Markets slip on fears of second virus wave

Mon, Jun 15, 2020 - 11:25 AM

AB_nikkei_150620.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Equities dipped on Monday, extending last week's losses on fears of a second wave of virus infections around the world that could put the brakes on the easing of lockdowns and a budding economic recovery.

While European nations press ahead with their reopening after months of...

