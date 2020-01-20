You are here

Asia: Markets swing after recent gains but mood remains upbeat

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 11:12 AM

Most Asian markets fluctuated on Monday as investors took a step back after last week's rally, though the mood remains upbeat after the China-US trade pact was signed, while the global outlook appears a little rosier.
Focus now turns to the release of corporate earnings, with big US names including Netflix, IMB and Hyundai due to report over the coming days.

Friday's broadly healthy Chinese data provided some reassurance to traders, indicating a growth slowdown in the world's number two economy may have bottomed out, and suggesting this year could see some improvement.

"We are entering 2020 on a more stable footing with economies globally stabilising and looking like they're turning up, and the phase one trade deal," Anne Anderson, of UBS Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV. "So it's a bit more positive with regard to the economic fundamentals."

The positive sentiment helped Wall Street to chalk up more records, though there are worries the upward momentum could slow and gains could trigger some profit-taking soon.

Still, traders remain upbeat and Tokyo ended the morning up 0.3 per cent, while Shanghai and Sydney each gained 0.3 per cent. Seoul piled on more than one per cent while Taipei was also up.

But Hong Kong struggled to build on last week's advances and was slightly lower in the morning, with Singapore, Jakarta and Manila also in the red.

However, AxiTrader's Stephen Innes said the general outlook was for further rises.

"There's a belief that global growth will continue to pick up speed over the coming months, as significant downside risks to the global economy have been turned aside, and worries over a possible recession have diminished, with the data giving credence to the possibility," he said in a note.

Oil prices rose more than one percent on supply concerns after exports from Libya, which has been riven by fighting between rival factions since a 2011 Nato-backed uprising, were blocked after a pipeline was shut down by armed forces.

And in Iraq, which is Opec's second biggest producer, a strike at a key oil field hit output. There are also fears that long-simmering tensions could explode into major unrest, with matters not helped by the assassination in the country this month of Iran's top general.

AFP

