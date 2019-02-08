You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble on US-China talks, Europe growth

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 11:36 AM

BP_asia_080219_52.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Asian stocks fell sharply Friday following losses on Wall Street as fresh doubts emerged over the prospects for US-China trade talks and Europe's growth outlook.

Hong Kong returned from the three-day Lunar New Year break and was immediately in the red, as investors reacted to negative signals from the US ahead of next week's crunch trade negotiations in Beijing.

"Fear raised its ugly head in overnight market action," said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy.

"US investors cited concerns about seemingly stagnant trade negotiations between China and the US, despite a week long holiday in China."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump told reporters he did not expect to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline, when US duty rates on many Chinese goods are due to jump.

He previously said a deal to avert rate hikes may depend on him meeting Xi, amid speculation the pair could set aside time when Trump flies to Vietnam to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un late this month.

Top White House economist Larry Kudlow further doused expectations by saying Washington and Beijing are a "sizeable distance" apart in talks, adding that no date for a US-China leaders' summit has been set.

Economists say imposition of the tariffs could further weaken the global economy.

In morning trade, Hong Kong fell 1.2 per cent, while Tokyo shed 1.7.

Sydney lost 0.5 per cent as Australia's central bank downgraded its economic outlook.

Shanghai and Taipei remain closed for the week.

'NO BREAKTHROUGH IN SIGHT' 

Meanwhile, the European Commission slashed its eurozone growth forecast for this year on an unexpected slowdown in Germany, tensions over lacklustre growth in Italy, and French protests.

The commission, the EU's executive arm, is now expecting growth of 1.3 per cent in the eurozone this year, a significant cut from 1.9 per cent predicted in November.

Gold and the safe-haven yen edged up on the sombre outlook.

The pound and euro slipped after EU President Donald Tusk warned there was "no breakthrough in sight" in Brexit talks, and the Bank of England cut its UK growth forecast.

The Australian dollar also fell sharply as the central bank cut growth and inflation forecasts.

The US dollar strengthened against most currencies, as oil prices slipped.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
4 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Remittance fintech TransferWise’s head of Asia-Pacific expansion leaves

Feb 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TSH Corp, SingPost, Best World, Global Palm Resources

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening