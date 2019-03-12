You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Most markets stocks rise as Brexit deal assurance boosts risk appetite

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 12:31 PM

BP_ASIA_120319_75.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Most Southeast Asian stock markets rallied on Tuesday, with Singapore leading gains, as sentiment across broader Asia lifted after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal, boosting appetite for riskier assets.

News that European Commission agreed to additional assurances in an updated Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May, ahead of a vote in the British parliament, lent support to Asian stocks.

In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 per cent, following a rally on Wall Street overnight.

Singapore's index led the rally, jumping about 1 per cent to 3,221.92, with with financial and industrial stocks notching strong gains. "The STI fell 0.14 per cent to close at a fresh five-week low of 3,191.42 yesterday, but may regain the 3,200 resistance handle today amid renewed Brexit hopes and Wall Street's recovery overnight," OCBC said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Edible oils company Wilmar International Ltd was among top gainers, up 1.6 per cent after signing a deal post market hours on Monday to acquire full control of bread and spreads maker Goodman Fielder. Financial stocks such as United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 0.9 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

The Philippine benchmark ticked up, with industrial stocks largely driving gains. Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp edged up, while electric utilities provider Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc rose 1.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country's January trade data showed that exports slipped 1.7 per cent and imports grew about 5.8 per cent from the last year, widening the country's trade deficit slightly. Vietnam's index advanced 0.7 per cent, with real estate stocks largely fuelling the index. Vingroup JSC firmed while Vincom Retail JSC rose 1.6 per cent.

Malaysia's index rose, boosted by stocks such as aluminium manufacturer Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad which rose 2.6 per cent and lender RHB Bank Berhad which added 1.4 per cent. Thai shares also traded higher, as the energy heavy index also benefitted from a jump in oil prices. However,

Indonesia's benchmark was down 0.1 per cent, dragged down by material stocks, with paper products maker PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk slipped 5.1 per cent. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SilkAir_120319_61.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

CAAS suspends operation of 737 Max into and out of Singapore after Ethiopian Airlines crash

BP_SGcondo_120319_67.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.5% in February from January: SRX

Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Citi Research downgrades SGX to 'sell' as HKSE's China futures contract product may curb profits

Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, F&N, Lippo Malls, JCG Investment, Acesian, China Mining

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening