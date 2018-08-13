You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Shares, euro extend slide as Turkish lira plunges to new low

Mon, Aug 13, 2018 - 10:37 AM

BP_ASIA_130818_85.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Asia share markets skidded and the euro hit one-year lows on Monday as a renewed rout in the Turkish lira drove demand for safe harbours, including the US dollar, Swiss franc and yen.

Japan's Nikkei lost 1.3 per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.1 per cent as bourses across the region turned red.

EMini futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.33 per cent, while 10-year Treasury yields dipped further to 2.85 per cent .

China's blue chip index shed 1.2 per cent, while Hong Kong stocks lost 1.4 per cent as the local dollar fell to the limits of its trading band.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Much of the early action was in currencies with the euro gapping lower as the Turkish lira took another slide to all-time lows around 7.2400 at one stage.

The lira found just a sliver of support when Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said the country had drafted an action plan to ease investor concerns and the banking watchdog said it limited swap transactions.

Yet the US dollar was still up almost 10 per cent on the day at 6.9993 lira. This time last month it was at 4.8450.

The currency tumbled on worries over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's increasing control over the economy and deteriorating relations with the United States.

"The plunge in the lira which began in May now looks certain to push the Turkish economy into recession and it may well trigger a banking crisis," said Andrew Kenningham, chief global economist at Capital Economics.

"This would be another blow for EMs as an asset class, but the wider economic spillovers should be fairly modest, even for the euro zone," he added.

Mr Kenningham noted Turkey's annual gross domestic product of around US$900 billion was just 1 per cent of the global economy and slightly smaller than the Netherlands.

The Turkish equity market was less than 2 per cent of the size of the UK market, and only 20 per cent was held by non-residents, he added.

"Nonetheless, Turkey's troubles are a further headwind for the euro and are not good news for EM assets either."

BANKS EXPOSED

Indeed, the single currency sank to a one-year trough against the Swiss franc in early trade around 1.1300 francs, while hitting a 10-week low on the yen around 125.45 .

Against the US dollar, the euro touched its lowest since July 2017 at US$1.13700. It was last at US$1.1392 and still a long way from last week's top at US$1.1628.

The dollar eased against the safe haven yen to 110.40, but was a shade firmer against a basket of currencies at 96.470.

The Argentine peso and South African rand were also caught in the crossfire.

"Contagion risks centre on Spanish, Italian and French banks exposed to Turkish foreign currency debt, as well as Argentina and South Africa," warned analysts at ANZ.

"Turkey's massive pile of corporate debt denominated in foreign currencies, but a rapidly sliding currency – and inflation that's threatening to go exponential – is a toxic combination."

In commodity markets, gold had found little in the way of safety flows and was last down at US$1,209.15 an ounce .

Oil prices were mixed with Brent off 8 cents at US$72.73 a barrel, while US crude added 5 cents to US$67.68.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options
2 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
3 PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive
4 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
5 A closer look at the US-China trade war
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

BP_No Signboard_130818_58.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Federal International, Ace Achieve, ESR Reit, No Signboard, ComfortDelGro

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening