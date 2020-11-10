Asia shares rally in celebration of Biden's win, but reality beckons

Get our introductory offer at only
IT was a sea of blue in the Asia-Pacific financial markets on Monday, with Australia's ASX200 smashing through chart resistance, Japan's Nikkei 225 soaring to its highest levels in almost three decades, and the oil price climbing as investors looked forward to a Joe Biden White...
