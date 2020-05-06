You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks enjoy further gains as virus restrictions are eased

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 11:51 AM

AB_kospi_060520.jpg
Most equities rose again on Wednesday as investors grew increasingly, but cautiously, hopeful that the worst of the coronavirus had passed and as countries begin to slowly open up from lockdown.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Most equities rose again on Wednesday as investors grew increasingly, but cautiously, hopeful that the worst of the coronavirus had passed and as countries begin to slowly open up from lockdown.

While a string of data highlighted the calamity visited upon the global economy by Covid-19, a slowdown in both infections and deaths in some nations is allowing them to ease restrictions that have kept half the planet stuck at home.

Federal Reserve Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida provided an upbeat outlook, saying the US economy could see positive growth in the second half of the year, though tempered that by saying it was dependent on containment of the virus.

"Risk sentiment continues to be buoyed on news of more countries/states rolling back containment measures, followed by reports of more companies re-opening operations," said Tapas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

"That is giving hope that rollback will allow economic activity to resume and that we may be passed the trough in economic activity."

SEE ALSO

Asia: Stocks and oil rally as nations begin to slowly reopen

Hong Kong rose 0.7 per cent, Seoul gained 0.8 per cent and Singapore put on 0.9 per cent. There were also gains in Taipei, Jakarta and Wellington, though Sydney dropped one per cent.

Shanghai dipped 0.3 per cent.

Fears of a second wave of contamination as the lockdown eases was keeping traders on their toes.

"It is absolutely dependent on what happens with respect to infection rates and whether there is the so-called second wave," Andrew Wilson, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, told Bloomberg TV.

"So as we ease these lockdowns there remains the risk that of course you then have to tighten up the controls. That's why governments around the world are going to be relatively cautious about how they ease these lockdowns."

JOBS SET FOR HORROR SHOW 

Observers are also keeping tabs on China-US relations after Donald Trump hit out at Beijing over its handling of the pandemic, sparking fears of a renewal of the economic superpowers' trade war that hit markets last year.

"Worries that China could retaliate against the US virus and trade accusations are real," said Oanda's Jeffrey Halley. "If anything can undermine a peak virus rally, a US-China trade war would do the job nicely."

Friday sees the much-anticipated release of US jobs data for April, with consensus forecasts that unemployment has surged to an incredible 16.2 per cent - the highest since 1948 - from 4.4 per cent. However, some economists expect it to rise even higher.

Oil markets were flat, having doubled since last Tuesday fuelled by hopes that demand will begin to pick up as people start going back out and start spending after the long-running lockdown in key economies.

"With economies reopening around the world and the market rebalancing in full swing, traders are positioning for a multi-staged pick-up in demand initially led by gasoline demand at the pump as consumers emerge from lockdowns," said AxiCorp's Stephen Innes.

He pointed out that as China emerges from its lockdown, figures showed traffic in the country's big cities was higher than pre-virus levels, suggesting people were opting for private travel rather than public transport, which would be good for petrol demand.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 11:55 AM
Consumer

Europe's fresh food prices in flux as virus impact bites

[FRANKFURT] For German office worker Nathalie, 54, there's no doubt her weekly food shop costs more than it did...

May 6, 2020 11:40 AM
Government & Economy

Bank Indonesia to support GDP growth by providing liquidity: governor

[JAKARTA] The governor of Indonesia's central bank pledged on Wednesday to provide as much liquidity as required to...

May 6, 2020 11:35 AM
Technology

Twitter tests new layout options for some iOS, web users

[SYDNEY] Twitter is testing new features to organise long threads of conversation on the social-networking website...

May 6, 2020 11:34 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB's O&G exposure under 4%; Q1 profit at 2-year low on impairment surge

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent fall in Q1 net profit on declining margins and a surge...

UPDATED 20 sec ago
May 6, 2020 11:32 AM
Consumer

Australia retail sales surge has sting in the tail as prices jump

[SYDNEY] Panic buying of toilet rolls and food drove a record jump in Australian retail sales in March, but any...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.