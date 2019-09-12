You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks hit six-week high on trade war hopes ahead of ECB

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 10:44 AM

nz_nikkei_120943.jpg
Asian stocks hit a six-week high on Thursday on hopes for a thaw in US-China trade frictions and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off another wave of monetary easing by global central banks.
PHOTO: AP

[TOKYO] Asian stocks hit a six-week high on Thursday on hopes for a thaw in US-China trade frictions and expectations that the European Central Bank would kick off another wave of monetary easing by global central banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 per cent and Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.88 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.56 per cent.

Chinese stocks rose and the yuan hit a three-week high after US President Donald Trump agreed to delay an additional increase in tariffs on Chinese goods by two weeks at the request of China's Vice-Premier Liu He "as a gesture of goodwill".

US stock futures jumped 0.42 per cent and safe-havens such as the yen, US Treasuries, and gold weakened in a sign of improving appetite for risk.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Trump's comments are likely to put a little juice in the market, but it could be gone tomorrow," said Hugh Dive, chief investment officer at Atlas Funds Management in Sydney.

"Some in the market react to small changes in negotiating positions because Trump is negotiating in the open. I'm more concerned about Brexit, because there is some complacency in the EU about this."

Oil prices rose in Asia, rebounding from a tumble on Wednesday, on hopes Opec members will cut output to support prices.

Any easing of concerns about the bruising trade war is likely to help equities extend their rally this month after a tumultuous August.

Investors also await an ECB meeting later on Thursday to see how far policymakers will go to support a flagging economy, given the risks posed by Britain's divorce from the European Union, commonly referred to as Brexit.

The S&P 500 ended 0.72 per cent higher in New York on Wednesday.

The US dollar briefly rose to a six-week high of 108.11 yen before paring gains slightly to trade up 0.17 per cent at 108.04 yen.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.7541 per cent, the highest in more than five weeks, extending a sell-off in government bonds that started on Sept 4.

Spot gold fell 0.29 per cent to US$1,493.00 per ounce.

Mr Trump's delay of additional tariffs on Chinese goods comes one day after China said it would exempt 16 types of US products from import tariffs.

The world's two largest economies have been locked in a year-long battle over Beijing's trade practices that has threatened to push other economies into recession.

The gestures of goodwill raise hopes both sides can narrow their differences before working-level talks resume in mid-September and high-level trade negotiations that are expected in October.

In offshore trading, the yuan rose to a three-week high of 7.0870 per US dollar, while Chinese shares rose 0.35 per cent on renewed optimism about trade talks.

The euro held steady at US$1.1013 but traded near a one-week low. The ECB is set to unveil fresh stimulus measures on Thursday but its exact moves are far from certain.

Germany is at risk of falling into recession and inflation expectations sliding, but ECB President Mario Draghi, who hands over the leadership of the central bank to Christine Lagarde at the end of October, will face resistance to aggressive easing from more conservative ECB members.

US crude ticked up 0.77 per cent to US$56.18 in Asia on Thursday. Futures tumbled more than 2 per cent on Wednesday following a report that Mr Trump is considering easing sanctions on Iran, which could potentially boost oil supplies.

Asian traders were likely focused on Opec's decision on Wednesday to cut its forecast for global oil demand in 2020. Opec also said all producers have a shared responsibility to support the oil market.

Sterling traded at US$1.2328, little changed following a 0.24 per cent decline on Wednesday after a Scottish court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of the British Parliament was unlawful.

Political wrangling over the terms of the UK's exit from the EU has weighed on the outlook for the British pound.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_trade_120919_4.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Economic uncertainties worry more rich Asians than their Western peers

BP_Razer_120919_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC heavyweights bring heft to tech startups

BP_DBS Bank_120919_5.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Banks can use sustainability-linked loans to prod clients into going green

Must Read

BP_tariffs_120919_22.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump offers delay in tariff hike, responding to Chinese gesture

nz_grab_120919.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Garage

Grab, Gojek draw new battle lines in Indonesia's rural areas

BT_20190912_HKEX12_3890386.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

HK Exchange's US$39b bid for LSE faces significant hurdles

BT_20190912_JLDBS_3890385.jpg
Sep 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS aims for wealth business to hit S$300b AUM by 2023

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly