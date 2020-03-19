You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia stocks slide after ECB measures fail to lift battered sentiment, STI down 4.5%

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 11:18 AM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

ASIAN stocks are mostly in the red on Thursday after early enthusiasm over the European Central Bank's (ECB) announcement of stimulus measures faded and fear returned amid the struggle to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Consequently, we have certainly seen US futures reacting positively upon the announcement, though early gains appear to have been slowly wiped off as the gloom surrounding the coronavirus returned," IG market strategist Pan Jingyi said.

Overnight, the ECB launched a 750 billion euro (S$1.17 trillion) emergency bond-buying programme and US President Donald Trump signed into law the latest novel coronavirus relief bill which passed through both the US Congress and Senate last week.

At Thusday's open in Asia, most key regional benchmarks had a measured start but by the mid-morning, selling intensified as investors rushed to liquidate their assets.

Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI), which opened 0.5 per cent lower on Thursday, continued to see sell-offs in the later half of the early session. As at 11.05am, the STI was trading 109.59 points or 4.5 per cent lower at 2,316.03.

SEE ALSO

SGX RegCo issues guidelines on general meetings during coronavirus outbreak

In North Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 850.69 points or 3.8 per cent to 21,441.13, and mainland China's Shanghai Composite Index lost 41.96 points or 1.5 per cent to 2,686.80. 

South Korea's Kospi was down 81.87 points or 5.2 per cent to 1,509.33. Japan's Nikkei 225, which was up in the first couple of hours of trading, fell 138.63 points or 0.8 per cent to 16,587.92.

In South-east Asia, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index shed 214.94 points or 5 per cent to 4,115.74, and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Composite Index was trading 22.11 points or 1.8 per cent lower at 1,216.90.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific, Australia's commodity-heavy S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 86.80 points or 1.8 per cent to trade at 4,866.40.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 19, 2020 11:08 AM
Companies & Markets

SGX RegCo issues guidelines on general meetings during coronavirus outbreak

THE regulatory arm of the Singapore Exchange has provided guidelines for listed companies or trusts to hold their...

Mar 19, 2020 11:02 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares lose steam to hit 4-year low ahead of RBA meeting

[BENGALURU] Australian shares gave up early gains to hit a four-year low on Thursday as investors turned their focus...

Mar 19, 2020 10:51 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars in free fall, bonds crushed by panic selling

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled to multi-year lows on Thursday as panic selling swept global...

Mar 19, 2020 10:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Keppel DC Reit to 'add'

CGS-CIMB has upgraded Keppel DC Reit to "add", with an unchanged target price of S$2.17.

Mar 19, 2020 10:38 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades SIA to 'hold' on capacity cuts, fuel hedging

DBS Group Research has downgraded Singapore Airlines (SIA) to "hold", and reduced its 12-month target price to S$6....

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.