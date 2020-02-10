You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Stocks slip, yuan fluctuates on virus news

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 2:17 PM

AB_hangseng_100220.jpg
Stocks slipped across the Asia Pacific on Monday as investors continued trying to gauge when economic activity might rebound after the hit from the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[SYDNEY] Stocks slipped across the Asia Pacific on Monday as investors continued trying to gauge when economic activity might rebound after the hit from the novel coronavirus.

Benchmarks in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were lower, though moves eased following a report that Apple Inc's main manufacturer got a green light to resume some production. That erased declines in US equity futures. The Australian dollar climbed and the yuan rose past 7 per dollar offshore. Treasuries were flat, while oil traded around US$50 a barrel in New York.

With cases outside of China continuing to increase, investors will be monitoring whether the rate of change kicks up a gear. Meantime, monetary authorities across emerging markets have stepped in. The People's Bank of China moved to keep liquidity ample on Monday through reverse-repurchase agreements.

"This coronavirus seems to be going on for longer, is infecting more people and the hit to growth will be longer," Diana Mousina, an economist at AMP Capital Investors told Bloomberg TV in Sydney. "You won't be able to recoup all of the negative impacts in the first quarter."

KEY EVENTS COMING UP:

SEE ALSO

Virus outbreak to hit Asia's semiconductor industry in Feb and March: Citi

Earnings season continues with reports including: Alibaba, Softbank, Nissan, Airbus, Nestle and AIG.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his semi-annual testimony in Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday brings a gauge of underlying US inflation, the core consumer price index. It's expected to increase to 0.2 per cent in January, a faster pace than in December.

China and the US on Friday lower tariffs on billions of dollars of respective imports, as part of the trade deal signed last month.

STOCKS

Japan's Topix index dropped 0.8 per cent as of 2.21pm in Tokyo. The Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.1 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.7 per cent. South Korea's Kospi index retreated 0.8 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The yen was little changed at 109.75 per US dollar.

The offshore yuan ticked up 0.2 per cent to 6.9936 per US dollar.

The euro bought US$1.0956, little changed.

The Australian dollar gained 0.4 per cent to 66.97 US cents.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1 per cent.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.58 per cent, while Australia's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.01 per cent.

COMMODITIES

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.1 per cent to US$50.28 a barrel.

Meanwhile, gold was little changed at US$1,571.47 an ounce.

BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Feb 10, 2020 02:02 PM
Banking & Finance

Aussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work

[SINGAPORE] Asian currencies lifted a little on Monday amid hints that the spread of the coronavirus could be...

Feb 10, 2020 01:39 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Engineering wins new orders for aircraft conversion

ST Engineering said on Monday that it has secured two new orders for the A321 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft...

Feb 10, 2020 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.8% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Monday afternoon, as concerns over the novel coronavirus...

Feb 10, 2020 01:23 PM
Consumer

Sommeliers on the march as Trump tariffs threaten Chianti, Rosé

[WASHINGTON] Sommeliers, wine importers and restaurateurs are taking to the streets of Washington on Sunday with a...

Feb 10, 2020 01:12 PM
Life & Culture

Oscar winners in main categories

[HOLLYWOOD, United States]Here are the winners in key categories for the 92nd Academy Awards, which were handed out...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly