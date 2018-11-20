You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Tech losses drag stocks, Ghosn arrest hits Nissan, Mitsubishi

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 11:19 AM

[HONG KONG] Technology firms led a sell-off across Asian markets Tuesday on fresh concerns about demand for Apple's iPhones, while Japanese car giant Nissan and Mitsubishi plunged on news chairman Carlos Ghosn had been arrested over alleged financial misconduct.

After a brief couple of days of stability, panic returned to trading floors following a report that the US titan had slashed production of its popular handset.

That comes just a week after a supplier suggested the firm had cut orders, fanning speculation the latest incarnation of the gadget is not selling as much as hoped.

Apple collapsed four percent in US trade with Facebook, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet and Microsoft each diving three percent or more.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The losses filtered through to Asia, where Apple suppliers were also in trouble.

In Tokyo, Japan Display, which has lost about a third of its value over the past week, was off 3.9 per cent by the break while Alps Electric fell 1.3 per cent. Among other tech firms Sony shed 2.6 per cent and Hong Kong-listed Sunny Optical Technology dived 2.8 per cent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 1.1 per cent in Taipei and Delta Electronics was off 0.8 per cent.

Broader markets were also well down as investors fret over a number of issues, with attention now turning to next week's G20 summit in Argentina, where Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to talk trade.

There had been some hope that the world's two economies could find a resolution to their painful tariffs row but a clash of words at the weekend between Xi and Trump's vice president Mike Pence has muddied the waters.

"A comprehensive trade agreement at the G20 that rolls back the tariffs still looks unlikely," warned Bank of Singapore currency strategist Sim Moh Siong. "But a constructive US-China statement, agreement to restart talks and a tariff pause appear to be emerging possibilities.

"The most positive outcome at G20 would be the White House 'stopping the clock' on the now-scheduled ramp-up in tariffs from a 10 per cent rate to a 25 per cent rate, moving that date from 1 Jan 2019 to a later date."

This, he added, would provide some stability to the Chinese yuan and under-pressure Asian currencies.

Hong Kong fell 1.4 per cent in the morning, Shanghai was off one per cent, while Sydney, Seoul and Singapore each fell 0.8 per cent. Wellington dropped one per cent, Manila 1.2 per cent and Taipei 0.6 per cent.

Tokyo was down 0.9 per cent by lunch.

Nissan lost 4.3 per cent and Mitsubishi sank 7.1 per cent as they prepared to sack Ghosn after it emerged he had been taken into custody as detectives looked into claims he under-reported his income for years.

Ghosn has long been a major player in the car industry and is credited with resurrecting the once-troubled Nissan, which he allied with Mitsubishi and France's Renault.

Renault's share price plunged eight percent in Paris.

Nissan CEO, Hiroto Saikawa insisted the partnership among the three "will not be affected by this event" but had no details on how the other firms would respond, or who might succeed Ghosn.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening