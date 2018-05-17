You are here

Home > Stocks

Asia: Traders cautious with trade talks, geopolitics in mind

Thu, May 17, 2018 - 12:06 PM

[HONG KONG] Asian traders were biding their time in early trade on Thursday as a healthy lead from Wall Street was tempered by geopolitical concerns and caution ahead of high-level China-US trade talks.

All three main US indexes finished in the green zone thanks to another positive round of economic indicators and corporate results.

However, traders remain on edge with expectations that inflation will pick up pace pushing key 10-year Treasury yields to seven-year highs and making it more likely the cost of borrowing will also go up.

In Hong Kong the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 per cent, Shanghai eased 0.2 per cent and Sydney was 0.4 per cent down while Seoul was also off 0.1 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Taipei and Manila were also down.

However, Tokyo ended the morning up 0.4 per cent, with exporters boosted by a generally weaker yen. Singapore added 0.2 per cent and Wellington was also higher.

Thursday sees the resumption of talks between the US and China on resolving a tariff spat that has seen each side threaten duties on billions of dollars of goods and which some fear could spark a damaging trade war.

China's Vice-Premier Liu He, Xi Jinping's pointman on economics, is leading a delegation in Washington to meet Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. However, it has emerged that China critic and top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro will not attend.

There are hopes they can find a breakthrough after a recent gathering in Beijing ended without agreement.

POUND BOUNCES

Developments on the Korean peninsula are also in focus after the North's leader Kim Jong Un warned he would pull out of a historic summit with Donald Trump because of Washington's demands over its nuclear programme.

When asked Wednesday about whether the talks would still go ahead, Trump said "we'll see", adding he had not been informed of any change of plan yet.

On currency markets the dollar has benefited from bets on higher US rates, keeping it around multi-month highs against its major peers, with retail data this week having provided further support.

"The consumer remains the economy's backbone, and if this robust trend in the retail space continues to build, factor in a bit of wage growth pressure and the US dollar will continue to move higher on the back of higher yields," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at Oanda.

While it edged down slightly Thursday the greenback is holding at 2018 highs against the euro as horse-trading to form an Italian government fuels uncertainty in one of the eurozone's biggest economies. A string of disappointing data on the economic bloc is also bearing down on the single currency.

And the pound enjoyed a rally on a report in Britain's Daily Telegraph that said Britain would tell the EU it was prepared to remain in the customs union after Brexit.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180517_GBP_3439615.jpg
May 17, 2018
Stocks

US data fuelling greenback, but outlook lacks consensus

BT_20180517_LNG_3439438.jpg
May 17, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Data analytics and e-platforms changing the commodity sector

BT_20180517_KRFAR17_3439553.jpg
May 17, 2018
Real Estate

Far East bags coveted Holland site for S$1.2b

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?
3 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
4 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
5 Singapore prepared to extend further help to Malaysia on 1MDB-related transactions: CAD, MAS
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

as-terminal-1705.jpg
May 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 11.8% in April after 2 months of contraction; electronics shipments continue to slide

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions

May 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles United's directors provide bonds to report to CAD on potential breaches of Securities and Futures Act

52000100U.jpg
May 17, 2018
SME

Firms should take initiative instead of relying on government: Inderjit Singh

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening