You are here

Home > Stocks

Asian indices up on Monday on RCEP deal; STI finishes 1.4% higher

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 6:17 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

NEWS of the freshly inked Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, a mega free trade pact backed by China that involves 14 other Asia-Pacific countries including Singapore, lent a boost to Asian stock markets - Singapore's as well - on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.86 per cent, while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 2.05 per cent. Malaysia's FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index ended 0.63 per cent up, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi closed up 1.97 per cent.

The Straits Times Index (STI) added 36.61 points or 1.35 per cent to 2,748, driven by shares of Genting Singapore, Sats and Keppel Corp which gained 8.1 per cent, 5 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

Shares of integrated resort operator Genting Singapore were boosted by a sharp quarter-on-quarter turnaround in its bottom line. Its third-quarter revenue and earnings also beat market expectations, as local gamblers helped to support its earnings. They added S$0.06 or 8.05 per cent to S$0.805.

Shares of ground-handling company Sats are still riding a positive momentum on news late last week that it is planning investments in its cargo business as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to drive demand for online shopping and pharmaceuticals. They gained S$0.19 or 5 per cent to S$3.99.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Keppel Corp's shares rose S$0.18 or 3.7 per cent to S$5.05, which Bloomberg suggested could be "overbought" territory. On Saturday, the rig builder had said its associate firm Floatel International had successfully extended its agreement with bondholders for an additional two weeks until Nov 30.

There was only one STI stock in the red on Monday, Dairy Farm International, dropped US$0.19 or 3.99 per cent to US$4.57, coming off a peak of US$4.85 on Nov 11, the highest that they have ever been since July this year.

Gainers outnumbered losers 304 to 171 on the Singapore bourse on trade of 2.36 billon shares worth S$1.48 billion.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 06:11 PM
Transport

Surprise cargo surge could surpass last year's holiday period

[FRANKFURT] Freight carriers including container shippers and cargo airlines say global demand is building toward a...

Nov 16, 2020 05:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Endeavour to buy Teranga as gold dealmaking gathers pace

[JOHANNESBURG] West Africa-focused Endeavour Mining has agreed to buy Teranga Gold in an all-share deal that will...

Nov 16, 2020 05:39 PM
Consumer

Sonova tops forecast on new products, customer confidence

[ZURICH] Sonova, the world's biggest hearing aid maker, beat first-half core profit forecasts on Monday, citing cost...

Nov 16, 2020 05:19 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 9.97...

Nov 16, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Swiss tech firm ABB wins US$30m Tuas Water Reclamation Plant contract

SWISS tech firm ABB has bagged a US$30 million contract from Singapore's national water agency PUB to deliver a site...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's Oct new home sales halve on fewer launches, options curbs

Hyflux placed under judicial management

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

Singapore government expands support for precision engineering firms

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for