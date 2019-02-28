You are here

Home > Stocks

Asian markets down as Kim-Trump summit ends abruptly

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 3:53 PM

doc749uzy77zjsynerk5l2_doc73hgdxreae0eojmjknj.jpg
Asian markets mostly fell Thursday, led by Seoul, as a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly fell Thursday, led by Seoul, as a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement.

Equities had been fluctuating through the day on tempered optimism over China-US trade talks, weak factory data from Beijing and fresh geopolitical tensions in Kashmir.

But they took a decisive turn south after an expected lunch and signing ceremony between the US and North Korean leaders was called off at the last minute.

The shock news came just hours after Mr Kim raised the prospect of a permanent US diplomatic presence in Pyongyang and Mr Trump said he was in "no rush" for a speedy deal over North Korea's nuclear programme.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Both men left the summit venue in Hanoi without a public signing ceremony.

Seoul dived 1.8 per cent and Tokyo ended 0.8 per cent lower, while Shanghai shed 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong was off 0.3 per cent in the afternoon. Singapore shed 0.7 per cent.

Manila and Jakarta were more than one per cent down each while Bangkok slipped 0.4 per cent, though there were gains in Sydney and Wellington.

The global rally that has characterised most of this year had already taken a knock after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers that "real progress" had been made in trade talks with China, but a lot of work was still needed before a pact is signed.

While his comments did not derail expectations of an agreement at some point - with both sides reporting good progress and Mr Trump delaying a deadline for a deal - it did give traders pause for thought, observers said.

AFP

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

Must Read

SL_sg_280219_45.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Garage

Singapore fintech investments more than double to US$365m in 2018 amid global surge: Accenture

SL_hsk_280219_46.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Government yet to decide on exact timing of GST increase to 9%: Heng Swee Keat

clementi-ave1-location-map.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender for Clementi Avenue 1 residential site

SL_vnt_280219_43.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Centrepoint Trust to buy 17.1% stake in PGIM Real Estate Fund for S$342.5m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening