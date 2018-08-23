You are here

Home > Stocks

Asian markets mixed as China, US hold talks but prepare tariffs

Thu, Aug 23, 2018 - 11:21 AM

BP_ASIA_230818_103.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Asian markets were mixed Thursday as investors take a breather after the recent run-up, while preparing for China and the US to impose tit-for-tat sanctions just as the two sides hold talks on their long-running trade dispute.

The dollar enjoyed some buying again after minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting indicated it will hike borrowing costs next month. The greenback had taken a hit this week from Donald Trump's comments criticising the central bank's rate increases.

Officials from the world's top economies are holding their first talks since June aimed at easing a row that has dragged on equities for months.

However, observers are cautious about the sort of progress they will make initially while threatened levies on billions of dollars worth of goods are due to be put into place by 0401 GMT.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In early trade Hong Kong was down 0.7 per cent after a four-day winning streak but Shanghai was up 0.1 per cent and Tokyo went into the break 0.2 per cent higher.

Sydney fell 0.2 per cent - and the local dollar shed 0.8 per cent - as Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull fights for his political life following a leadership challenge.

The S&P/ASX 200 was also being dragged by a near five per cent plunge in Qantas as a jump in the airline's profits was offset by its worries about rising fuel costs.

Seoul slipped 0.1 per cent but Singapore surged 1.3 per cent, after a one-day holiday, and Taipei added 0.2 per cent.

Investors are keeping tabs on developments in Washington after Trump's former personal adviser admitted a series of charges including illegal use of election funds, while his ex-campaign manager was convicted on several counts such as bank and tax fraud.

On currency markets the US dollar sprang back to life against the yen, pound and euro after this week's travails, with the Fed signalling in the minutes it is ready to lift rates "soon" as the economy continues to improve.

However, it did warn that an escalation of the China dispute could hit growth, with all members of the policy committee pointing to "ongoing trade disagreements and proposed trade measures as an important source of uncertainty and risks".

In addition, most said "an escalation in international trade disputes was a potentially consequential downside risk for real activity".

Attention now turns to this week's annual central bankers' symposium at Jackson Hole in Wyoming, which will be followed in light of Mr Trump's remarks on the Fed's hikes and its concern about the trade row.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
3 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
4 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180823_SUTAT_3540404.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Global trends bode well for SGX

BP_Khalid al-Falih_230818_78.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Saudi energy minister denies Aramco IPO will be called off

BP_DBS_230818_4.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks and consumers are top performers: SGX

BT_20180823_SIEMENS_3540361.jpg
Aug 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Business comes first, then tech

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening