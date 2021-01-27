Asian stocks mixed; US tech rises after hours

[SYDNEY] Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday after their biggest slide in two months as investors mulled a slew of earnings reports amid worries over virus variants and hurdles to stimulus. Nasdaq futures climbed.

Stocks climbed in Japan, fluctuated in South Korea and slipped in Australia, which reopened after a holiday. Nasdaq 100 contracts jumped following a strong earnings report from Microsoft Corp.

S&P 500 futures saw more modest gains after the benchmark ended an up-and-down session slightly lower. Treasury yields and the US dollar were little changed.

Microsoft said fiscal second-quarter sales rose faster than expected thanks to buoyant cloud demand, while Advanced Micro Devices gave an upbeat forecast, reflecting strong demand for its chips.

Elsewhere, oil edged higher and gold was steady. Bitcoin fluctuated around the US$32,000 level.

Global stocks are mostly treading water near record highs as US corporate earnings season gears up this week. New coronavirus variants that sparked fresh lockdowns and other restrictions are weighing on the so-called reflation trade that bets on an end to curbs. Investors are also seeking more clarity on the timeline for President Joe Biden's US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

"For the reopening trade to really have persistence it is going to need to show a much broader participation across the market," Jim McDonald, chief investment strategist at Northern Trust, said on Bloomberg TV.

"The virus vaccine rollout is the most important development to help give confidence in the shape of the recovery."

Data showed global coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million. The UK became the first nation in Europe with 100,000 deaths. The Biden administration intends to order 100 million more doses each of Pfizer and Moderna's coronavirus vaccines and at least temporarily speed up shipments to states.

These are some key events coming up in the week ahead: Apple, Tesla, Facebook and Samsung Electronics Co are among companies reporting results.

The Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy decision and briefing by Chair Jerome Powell are scheduled for Wednesday.

Fourth-quarter GDP, initial jobless claims and new home sales are among US data releases Thursday.

US personal income, spending and pending home sales come Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Topix index rose 0.6 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.8 per cent.

CURRENCIES

The yen traded at 103.62 per US dollar. The offshore yuan was at 6.4724 per US dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady.

The euro traded at US$1.2165. The British pound was at US$1.3742.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up to 1.04 per cent.

Australia's 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.08 per cent.

COMMODITIES

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4 per cent to US$52.80 per barrel.

Gold was at US$1,849.73 an ounce.

BLOOMBERG