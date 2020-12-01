You are here

Home > Stocks

Asian stocks rally on Tuesday, STI up 0.29%

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 5:32 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

AGAINST the backdrop of positive vaccine developments and upbeat Chinese data, the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rebounded from the previous day's loss to close 0.29 per cent or 8.17 points higher at 2,814.12.

The results of a business survey released on Tuesday showed that activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November.

On the vaccine front, Moderna on Monday said it is filing for US and European emergency regulatory approval of its coronavirus vaccine so that it can be recommended for widespread use.

Among the STI constituents, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding emerged top of the table, gaining 4.55 per cent or S$0.04 to close at S$0.92.

The company announced on Monday that it has signed agreements to build and deliver nine vessels worth about US$226 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Despite news of the deferment of the launch of the Singapore-Hong Kong air-travel bubble, shares of SIA ended the day in the black, inching up 0.92 per cent or S$0.04 to close at S$4.38.

City Developments Limited came in last on the STI performance table, after announcing on Monday that it expects to fall into the red with a full-year loss this year, dragged by the prolonged impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The counter closed down 1.54 per cent or S$0.12 at S$7.68.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 250 to 197 for the day, with 2.35 billion securities worth S$1.34 billion changing hands.

Across the region, Asian markets similarly made gains on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 Index gained 1.34 per cent or 353.92 points to end at 26,787.54; the benchmark Kospi closed 1.66 per cent or 42.91 points higher at 2,634.25.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 0.86 per cent or 226.19 points to 26,567.68, and the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.77 per cent or 60.18 points to close at 3,451.94.

Olivier d'Assier, head of applied research for the Asia-Pacific at Qontigo, noted that last week's "large improvement in sentiment" for Asia ex-Japan helped markets "score their best months in several years".

He said: "At these levels, investors' cautious optimism seems more due to declining risk-aversion levels than rising risk-tolerance ones.

"As risk appetite recovers globally, we could see further gains for the traditional year-end rally."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 05:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

India diesel sales take a dip with festive cheer fading fast

[MUMBAI] Indian sales of diesel, the country's most-used fuel and a bellwether for economic activity, are dropping...

Dec 1, 2020 05:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wintry weather arriving in Europe boosts power and gas prices

[FRANKFURT] Colder-than-normal weather settling into Europe over the next week is poised give the second boost to...

Dec 1, 2020 04:51 PM
Transport

Aeroflot reports third-quarter core profit as traffic improves

[MOSCOW] Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot on Tuesday reported a third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) of 20.09...

Dec 1, 2020 04:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

SINGAPORE expects to announce soon the details of a single platform for consumers to aggregate their financial...

Dec 1, 2020 04:35 PM
Companies & Markets

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

OCBC on Tuesday said it has adopted the Equator Principles, an internationally recognised risk-management framework...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore, Hong Kong defer start of air travel bubble; review set for end-December

S&P 500 to swallow Tesla in one gulp; shares surge

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Grounded pilots out of practice spark airline safety fears

Tyson accused of misleading interpreters at virus-hit plant

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for