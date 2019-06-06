You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Banks lead shares higher on policy stimulus, New Zealand rises

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 10:40 AM

BP_ASX_060619_40.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by the banks and outperforming more subdued regional markets as a recent central bank rate cut and other easing measures looked set to support business in the sector.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.6 per cent higher at 6,395.1 by 0150 GMT, having gained 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Wall Street strengthened overnight but broader Asian shares were cautious on fears a looming US trade war with Mexico would further depress global growth.

Australian financial stocks, which make up the bulk of the main index in market capitalisation terms, extended gains for a third straight session to add as much as 0.8 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The "big four" banks rose between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent two days after the Reserve Bank of Australia lowered rates to a record low to prop up a cooling economy and property market downturn.

"APRA (Australian Prudential Regulation Authority) has loosened the borrowing restrictions recently and now we have a rate cut as well. The Federal election is also out of the way. For all those people who were hesitant to borrow money to invest in or buy a property, they have three big reasons to go ahead," said Christopher Conway, senior investment adviser at Marcus Today.

"Debt is now cheaper. The volume of money being borrowed from the banks will increase."

Mr Conway added that Australia and New Zealand Banking and Westpac Banking have protected their net interest margins by not passing on the rate cut fully and this "could encourage some buying back into the sector."

In other banking news, Bank of Queensland named George Frazis, outgoing head of consumer banking at Westpac, as its chief executive and managing director.

Weaker oil prices capped gains on the energy index but Santos powered through to gain as much as 2.6 per cent after the Dorado-2 appraisal well, which it partly owns, confirmed a major oil and gas resource.

Smaller energy peer Carnarvon Petroleum, which owns the rest of the stake, surged as much as 15.7 per cent to a more than nine-month high.

Mining stocks, the second biggest sector on the benchmark, bucked the overall trend to fall as much as 0.6 per cent after copper weakened to a five-month low on Wednesday.

Heavyweight Rio Tinto declined as much as 1.8 per cent while the world's biggest miner BHP Group lost 0.8 per cent. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.3 per cent higher at 9,980.68, bolstered by healthcare gains.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp added as much as 1.8 per cent.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_AustProp_060619_1.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
2 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
3 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

Must Read

Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Allied Tech clarifies escrow account fund flows following disappearance of funds and JLC lawyer

BP_SGX_060619_34.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange to boost derivatives, target Southeast Asia unicorns

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

More HDB resale flats sold in May, with slight dip in prices: SRX

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Private housing supply from H2 2019 GLS confirmed sites cut by 15%: MND

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening