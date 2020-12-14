You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Financials lift shares on hopes of vaccine-led recovery

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 1:59 PM

rk_ASX-141220.jpg
Australian shares ticked higher on Monday, with banks leading the gains on hopes of a vaccine-fuelled economic recovery as shipments of Covid-19 shot began in the United States.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ticked higher on Monday, with banks leading the gains on hopes of a vaccine-fuelled economic recovery as shipments of Covid-19 shot began in the United States.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3 per cent to end the session at 6,660.20. However, it pared early gains of up to 0.8 per cent as miners and healthcare firms weighed on the index.

Providing a positive lead for domestic equities, US stock futures gained 0.5 per cent in Asian trade as the delivery of shipments of Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine started in the United States.

"The index is following US futures higher with banks standing out as economy improves and life returns to normal," said Henry Jennings, senior analyst at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

The financials sector was the biggest boost to the benchmark, adding 1 per cent in its best session since Dec 1.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The "Big Four" banks gained between 0.4 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Tech stocks posted their biggest intraday gain session since Aug 25, led by Afterpay which jumped 8.8 per cent to close at an all-time high.

The increased buying interest in the buy-now-pay-later bellwether came after news that it was included in the ASX 20 and ASX 50 indexes.

The gains were, however, limited by losses in miners , energy stocks, and healthcare firms.

The healthcare sector has been under pressure after Australia halted its Covid-19 vaccine programme last week.

Biotech firm CSL, which was developing a vaccine with the University of Queensland, fell 1.7 per cent to its lowest level since Nov 2, marking its third session of losses.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index declined 0.7 per cent to finish the session at 12,835.12.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on sound business survey

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Monday after the Bank of Japan's key business confidence survey showed...

Dec 14, 2020 02:12 PM
Real Estate

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

EVEN as hotels in Singapore see a robust demand for staycations as borders largely remain shut, some hoteliers have...

Dec 14, 2020 02:10 PM
Companies & Markets

LMIRT unitholders give green light for Lippo Mall Puri purchase, rights issue

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) can now proceed to acquire the majority of the strata titles within a...

Dec 14, 2020 02:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Top Glove reports worker death due to Covid-19, first since outbreak at firm

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's Top Glove reported on Monday that one its workers died after contracting Covid-19, the...

Dec 14, 2020 01:47 PM
Banking & Finance

MassMutual's Bitcoin foray signals widening demand: JPMorgan

[SINGAPORE] A recent investment in Bitcoin by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co highlights the potential for...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Top Glove loses 5.7% after report reveals Covid-19 whistleblower was fired

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Japan's market for second-hand goods booms as pandemic spurs tidying-up frenzy

Stocks to watch: UOL, Top Glove, LMIRT, DBS, Aedge

Bank regulators mull adjustments to caps on dividends

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for