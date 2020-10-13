You are here

Home > Stocks

Australia: Financials, tech stocks drive market higher

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 3:54 PM

file6uc0xtzlc89xuusall2.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] Australian shares settled higher on Tuesday for the seventh straight session, as financials jumped on some economic optimism and dividend hopes, and technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1 per cent to 6,195.70, adding about 7 per cent during the seven sessions of gains through Tuesday.

Financials closed 1.7 per cent higher, after having hit their highest level since Aug 12 earlier in the session, with the "Big Four" banks adding between 1.7 per cent and 3.3 per cent.

"There are some signs that there is a bit of optimism for the economy moving forward, and that's helping banks have a pretty good run," said James Tao, a market analyst at CommSec.

Last week, the Australian government pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs, which was quite accommodative for the economy.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares hit near two-month high as banks shine

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Additionally, eased lending standards for banks have also brightened growth prospects for the economy, which slid into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Banks are still tempting for punters who believe dividends will come back," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Technology stocks tracked a rally in their US peers, particularly in Apple I and Amazon , and rose 1.6 per cent to a record.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.79 per cent to a record close of 12,453.9.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 04:01 PM
Transport

Maersk to lay off 2,000 in business shake-up, lifts outlook on improving demand

[COPENHAGEN] The world's biggest container shipping line, Maersk, said on Tuesday demand was recovering faster than...

Oct 13, 2020 04:00 PM
Real Estate

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim hires HSBC for sale of district cooling unit: sources

[DUBAI] Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which develops shopping malls across the Middle East, is putting its...

Oct 13, 2020 03:58 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets little changed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were little changed at the start of trading on Tuesday following a sluggish...

Oct 13, 2020 03:47 PM
Government & Economy

4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,884...

Oct 13, 2020 03:45 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce job cuts spark rebellion in town under lockdown

[LONDON] Under the glowering skies of the Pennine Hills in northern England, the usually unassuming town of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Second week of jobs law protests in Indonesia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for